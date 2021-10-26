CAULIPOWER “Vegolutionizes” the Freezer Aisle Again, This Time Breakfast Gets Powered Up

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAULIPOWER, the maker of America’s #1 cauliflower crust pizza, is bringing their frozen, plant-powered magic to the breakfast aisle with the launch of their new Breakfast Scrambles. Available in three delicious varieties - Broccoli Cheddar, Southwest and Spicy Sesame - the breakfast cups are packed with protein, free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, and are the LOWEST in calories and fat per container compared to leading brands in the category1.



The frozen breakfast bowl category is growing 32% over the last 12 months, and healthier alternatives are on fire with 61% YoY growth. Known as a brand that listens to what consumers actually want, CAULIPOWER discovered that 42% of people find that eating a healthy breakfast makes them feel better about themselves, and when selecting a breakfast item, nutrition and convenience take priority.2 CAULIPOWER’s Breakfast Scrambles provide a veggie-packed option in both classic and unique flavors, giving you the burst of morning energy you need (without the sugar crash) and keeping you full and satisfied, all without the hassle of a messy cleanup.

“More than half of Americans (54%) are looking for healthier breakfast options and convenience is more important than ever,” says Gail Becker, CAULIPOWER Founder and CEO. “CAULIPOWER Breakfast Scrambles fill a gap in a fast-growing grocery category and feed people’s morning hunger with a delicious option in one easy cup! We will keep using the power and magic of vegetables to reinvent all of America’s favorite comfort foods.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6199af25-16e5-4198-9d1e-c310a67e0d03

In what has been a remarkable year for the brand, the new Breakfast Scrambles mark CAULIPOWER’s expansion into their seventh category, announcing five new products in 2021 alone. What started four years ago as the creator of the cauliflower crust pizza category has now evolved into a veggie-first powerhouse.

CAULIPOWER’s new Breakfast Scrambles (MSRP $3.99-$4.99) are now available in the freezer aisle nationwide at Walmart, with more retailers coming in 2022.

Hi-Res Product Images: caul.us/ScramblesPress

PW: Veg0lution!

Image Credit: Jennifer Chong for CAULIPOWER

Ingredient Lists/Nutritional Information: https://www.eatcaulipower.com/en/products/breakfast-scrambles/

ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER uses the power of veggies to make healthier, easier versions of the food you crave, that actually TASTE like the food you crave. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 natural pizza, and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S., and has even been featured as an answer on Jeopardy! In addition to stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes baked (never fried) chicken tenders, riced cauliflower cups with never-before-done flavors, cauliflower tortillas, Sweet PotaTOASTS, and NEW cauliflower pasta. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a global executive position in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, convenience and health.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in under-resourced schools throughout the country. Find one of CAULIPOWER's 25,000 retailers and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Carrie Bernstein

A-Game Public Relations

carrie@a-gamepr.com

781-752-9116

Anita Chatterjee

A-Game Public Relations

anita@a-gamepr.com

917-421-0025

1 SPINS: FZ Breakfast Entrees - Natural Channel Bowls, L52wks Ending 12/27/2020

2 Mintel Breakfast Foods October 2020