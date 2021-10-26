MKS Instruments Announces Planned Executive Appointments

Jim Schreiner to be named SVP and COO of the Atotech Division upon anticipated transaction closing





ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced it is planning to implement changes to its executive organization structure as part of the previously announced acquisition of Atotech Ltd (“Atotech” NYSE: ATC). In July 2021, MKS announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire Atotech, a global leader in process chemicals, equipment, software, and services for printed circuit boards, semiconductor IC packaging and surface finishing.

As MKS plans for the anticipated closing of the Atotech acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2021 and subsequent integration, the MKS Board of Directors named Jim Schreiner to be SVP and Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of the Atotech division, subject to and effective upon the closing of the Atotech acquisition. In this role, Jim will lead the Atotech division of MKS, reporting to MKS President and CEO John T.C. Lee. Until that time, Jim will remain in his current role as MKS’ SVP and COO. Geoffrey Wild will remain the CEO of Atotech until the closing.

In his new role, Jim will be focused on leading the growth plans and overseeing the integration of the Atotech division, including maintaining their strong customer-oriented solutions. Prior to joining MKS in 2017, Jim held different leadership roles within Emerson Automation Solutions for over 15 years and has significant experience leading international industrial organizations.

In addition, the MKS Board of Directors named Dave Henry to be Senior Vice President, Operations and Corporate Marketing, also subject to and effective upon the closing of the Atotech acquisition. In this expanded role, Dave will lead global operations for the legacy MKS businesses including manufacturing, supply chain, quality, reliability and EHS functions, in addition to the Corporate Marketing, Global Service and PMO functions. Until the Atotech closing, Dave will remain in his current role as MKS’ SVP, Corporate Marketing, Project Management Office, and Global Service.

Prior to joining MKS, he held various marketing and supply chain roles at 3M. Prior to 3M, Dave worked in various manufacturing and operations roles at Bose and Malden Mills.

”I’m delighted to be making these important new appointments for the future leadership of MKS Instruments as we prepare to complete the Atotech transaction,” said Mr. Lee. “Jim Schreiner has been instrumental to our company’s ability to execute efficiently and meet our customers’ requirements. His management of our navigation through the COVID pandemic and related industry supply chain challenges has been indispensable.

“Dave Henry is also a critical member of the MKS leadership team and I’m excited for him as he expands his role to include operations leadership of our broad current set of businesses. At a higher level, these moves with Jim and Dave underscore our deep management bench, which gives me great confidence as we expand our business into new markets and opportunities with Atotech.”

Finally, subject to and effective immediately after the Atotech closing, Geoff Wild, the current Atotech CEO, will become a member of the MKS Board of Directors. Geoff is a seasoned global chemicals executive with extensive experience in specialty chemicals and materials for the semiconductor and high technology industries, including PCBs, flat-panel displays, and electronic components. Geoff will continue to lead the Atotech business until the closing of the acquisition.

Mr. Lee added, “I also want to welcome Geoff Wild to our Board of Directors after the transaction closes. He’s done a phenomenal job leading Atotech and his insights on that business and MKS more broadly should prove invaluable as we move forward.”

