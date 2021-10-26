DataSecOps Pioneer Satori Releases The Ultimate Security Guide for Snowflake “Snowflake Security: Securing Your Snowflake Data Cloud”

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , the creator of the world’s first DataSecOps platform, today announced the release of “ Snowflake Security: Securing Your Snowflake Data Cloud ,” a comprehensive guide codifying DataSecOps best practices to enable data teams to secure their data cloud. The book, which was published by Apress, is co-authored by Satori Chief Scientist, Ben Herzberg, and Satori co-founder and CTO, Yoav Cohen, who worked in collaboration with several Snowflake engineers, product, and security leaders on the Snowflake team. “Snowflake Security: Securing Your Snowflake Data Cloud” is now available for purchase on Amazon.com , Target , Bookdepository and other major retailers and on-line shops.



“This book is an excellent resource for data engineers tasked with achieving the right balance between security and productivity for their Snowflake environment,” said Omer Singer, Head of Cyber Security Strategy at Snowflake. “Security analysts will find it valuable as well for its insights on monitoring Snowflake and using it as a security data lake."

In the new book, Herzberg and Cohen construct a logical and operational framework for individuals and organizations to reason and make informed decisions about the security and governance of their Snowflake-housed data. This includes an in-depth exploration of the platform’s security features and capabilities, as well as DataSecOps-oriented best practices surrounding their use. Covering topics such as user authentication, data access control, logging and monitoring, and data masking, the book offers a strategic path for Snowflake users to mitigate their organization’s risk profile, as well as get the most out of the platform’s security features using a DataSecOps approach.

“When you start to look at how much data organizations have started accumulating directly or through third parties, the implications of poor data security become staggering,” said Anita Lynch, Chief Data Officer at New Relic, Inc. “Yoav and Ben are helping a lot of organizations with these challenges every day across all sorts of technologies, and now they seek to educate people on Snowflake. They’ve been working on these issues as operators for a long time. Satori was created to build the tools and integration capabilities they wish they’d had so that tech leaders can be better informed about the data security risks in their organizations and make better-informed decisions on how to resolve them.”

“We went on a mission to help companies achieve better DataSecOps, and to help them solve security and governance challenges in an agile way using Satori,” said Yoav Cohen, Co-Founder and CTO at Satori. “During our work with many data-driven companies, we spent a lot of time trying to understand and help others understand how to secure their data stores better, and Snowflake in particular. That was also when we understood there was a need for this book.”

“We wrote this book for the people responsible for implementing data security and governance controls on Snowflake, whether they are experienced Snowflake administrators or evaluating Snowflake as their next data store technology,” said Ben Herzberg, Chief Scientist at Satori. “Our goal is to help them understand what Snowflake is doing and what’s left for them to do, and offer a playbook that, if followed, can take Snowflake data to the next level of security and governance.”

Founded in 2019, Satori created the first ever DataSecOps platform, designed to embed security into enterprise data operations and processes at scale, by providing security at the infrastructure level. The platform enables seamless data governance and access management control without the need for onboarding, additional code, or changes to the underlying data store.

About Satori

Satori is the developer of the first DataSecOps platform — a universal data access platform for cloud-based data stores and infrastructure, touting multiple out-of-the-box integrations with industry’s leading data stores, such as Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, Amazon Aurora, and Azure SQL. The solution does not require any changes to organizations' data infrastructure or user setup, empowering data teams to apply comprehensive controls across data stores in days instead of months. Founded by former Imperva and Incapsula executives in 2019, Satori has received significant market traction, including recognition as a Top 10 Finalist at the 2021 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest. Satori’s investors include B Capital Group, Evolution Equity Partners, and YL Ventures.