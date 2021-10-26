Digital Twin Consortium Announces Liaison with AIoT User Group

BOSTON, MA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® and AIoT User Group have entered into a liaison agreement to create and develop digital twin enabling technologies. The goal is to accelerate the adoption and monetization of digital twins.

Both have agreed to the following:

Aligning work in Digital Twin Consortium horizontal domains for adoption within vertical environments and use cases, proof of concepts, and programs

Making AI and IoT best practices available for digital twin practitioners through frameworks and training

Creation of open-source reference implementations and solution blueprints

Realizing interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements

Collaborating on standards requirements

“We are excited about our collaboration with the AIoT User Group,” said Dan Isaacs, CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. “AI and IoT are key enabling technologies for digital twins. AIoT User Group’s network of AI and IoT practitioners, good practices, and framework for smart, connected products will be key as we work together to advance the use of digital twins.”

“Digital twins are the key design paradigm for any company dealing with the digitalization of physical products or equipment. AI and IoT are fundamental both in creating as well as utilizing Digital Twins,” said Dirk Slama, Chairman of the AIoT User Group. “Being able to build on Digital Twin Consortium’s strong digital twin foundation and partner network make them the perfect liaison for us.”

“In order to build really accurate digital twins, you need to combine the power of physics-simulation based approaches with data-analytics-AI based approaches,” said Prith Banerjee, Digital Twin Consortium Steering Committee member and Chief Technology Officer at Ansys. “This is why the AIoT User Group was formed and is a core part of the Digital Twin Consortium’s observations. I am delighted to represent this point of view in being a member of both the boards of AIoT User Group and Digital Twin Consortium.”

Digital Twin Consortium and AIoT User Group will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, and more.

AIoT User Group

The AIoT User Group is a global, non-profit expert network. AI and IoT practitioners support companies to use the full potential of AI and IoT for smart, connected products and solutions. AIoT good practices are derived from real world use cases and documented in the AIoT Playbook. AIoT training classes and the AIoT lab help to get AIoT projects off the ground successfully. For more information, visit our website at https://aiotug.org/index.html.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit our website at https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org/index.htm.

Attachment