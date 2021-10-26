HVR Expands SAP Data Extraction Capabilities, Enables Organizations to Leverage SAP Data for Broader, Real-Time Analytics

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVR – a Fivetran company and leading provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, today announced it has expanded its advanced SAP data extraction capabilities for SAP ERP and S/4HANA, enabling organizations to seamlessly leverage their SAP data for broader, real-time analytics.



Ninety-four percent of the world’s 500 largest companies are SAP customers, and many of them rely on SAP ERP , deploying SAP ECC or S/4HANA to support critical business processes. As organizations continue to understand the value of analyzing data in a timely manner to increase revenue, minimize risk, and lower costs, they must consolidate data from multiple sources, including SAP, into cloud-based analytical systems, data warehouses, and data lakes. But, accessing this valuable data outside of the SAP application is complex, costly, and resource intensive.

HVR is a cost-effective solution that simplifies the data extraction process by capturing SAP data continuously and in real-time. It equips organizations with the flexibility to seamlessly integrate SAP data into cloud-based platforms for deeper business insights and real-time analytical reporting.

With this expansion, customers will benefit from the following features:

SAP Unpack: Makes SAP ECC's cluster, pool, and long text tables transparent without any additional footprint on the SAP source, accelerating table replication.

SAP AppConnect: Enables customers to use HVR’s log-based change data capture without direct access to the application database to comply with SAP licensing or company policy.

SAP Table Explore: Helps customers easily select relevant source tables for replication based on the selection of functional SAP modules like Finance, Sales & Distribution, or Plant Maintenance.

Additional key benefits include the SAP dictionary integration, HVR’s unique log-based change data capture (CDC) technology for SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA, and HVR’s distributed architecture, among others.

“With over 17,000 subscribers to SAP’s S/4HANA , HVR is delighted to further its partnership with SAP to make real-time data accessible for optimum business decision making,” said Edwin Commandeur, managing consultant and SAP expert at HVR. “Customers can now work through challenging data models and licensing restrictions to access their data seamlessly and securely. This expansion significantly simplifies replicating SAP data, without slowing down SAP’s transaction processing.”

The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. HVR facilitates the adoption of the three major cloud platforms – AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud – with Snowflake as a prominent choice on these cloud platforms. Data is replicated from the most widely-used data platforms, including SAP, and validated to ensure the data delivered is accurate and made available for real-time consumption by key stakeholders.

Helpful links:

About HVR

HVR , a Fivetran company, provides a real-time cloud data replication solution that supports enterprise modernization efforts. The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. Global market leaders in a variety of industries trust HVR to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses.

Fivetran acquired HVR in October 2021. Together they automate complex data integration challenges for companies ranging from global enterprises to startups combining the best modern SaaS, on-premise, and virtual private cloud set of solutions in the industry. HVR is based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the globe. For more information, visit fivetran.com or hvr-software.com .