National Cybersecurity Alliance Explores Role of People in Cybersecurity at the 2021 Cybersecurity Summit

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Cybersecurity Alliance will host the 2021 Cybersecurity Summit, “Cybersecurity Crossroads: The Intersection of Information, Technology, and People” on October 27, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Nasdaq MarketSite and virtually. Today, the challenges faced by the cybersecurity community are hitting mainstream headlines. However, new approaches to information sharing, securing technologies, and human-centric cyber training can empower organizations and professionals to enable a safer, more secure world. As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, at the event, experts will delve into the current cybersecurity landscape and look at cybersecurity as an intersection of information, technology and people.



“Constant headlines about data breaches and ransomware attacks can make it seem like fighting against the bad actors is a losing battle; this summit will explore how simple it is to be cybersmart and stay safe,” said Lisa Plaggemier, Interim Executive Director, of the National Cybersecurity Alliance. “This event is pivotal in our increasingly digital world where the risks of a cyber attack continue to grow. Our extensive lineup of experts will highlight the challenges we face and discuss how increasing awareness is the first step in driving proactive change.”

Gold sponsors for the event include NortonLifeLock, KnowBe4 and Google who will be participating in the first panel session at the Cybersecurity Summit, Cybersecurity Crossroads. Silver sponsors include Bank of America, Purdue Cyber Apprenticeship Program (P-CAP), Proofpoint, A-Lign and Wells Fargo. Bronze sponsors include AIG, Webroot | OpenText, SafeBreach, DOT Security and Cloudbakers | Qwinix.

“I'm delighted to participate in the National Cybersecurity Alliance’s efforts to help the public be more informed and equipped to build sound cybersecurity-related behaviors and habits,” said Perry Carpenter, Chief Evangelist and Strategy Officer of KnowB4. “Now, more than ever, the National Cybersecurity Alliance’s core mission and message are critical to forging a more secure future. It is truly important for each of us to do our part and #BeCyberSmart.”

“Norton is a proud champion of Cybersecurity Awareness Month and a global leader in Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering 80 million users to live their digital lives safely,” said Darren Shou, Head of Technology at NortonLifeLock. “As cyber threats continue to intensify, this month provides an important opportunity to reenergize consumers about making their online safety a priority.”

“The increase in cybersecurity attacks this year is a sobering reminder that we still have a long way to go to make sure organizations are being intentional about their digital security,” said Camille Stewart, Global Head of Product Security Strategy at Google. “As an industry, we still need to make meaningful progress to strengthen our cyber workforce through a diverse talent pipeline and equip our employees with the knowledge and tools to succeed for a more secure future. Today’s gathering is a vital and necessary step to fortify our defenses through teamwork, shared insight and best practices.”

About National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater “digital” good. National Cybersecurity Alliance’s core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org .

