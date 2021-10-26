Liveops Announces New Partnership with Defense Department

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveops Inc ., the leading provider of skilled virtual workforces for contact center services, today announced its official participation in the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership . MSEP connects military spouses with hundreds of partner companies committed to recruiting, onboarding, promoting, and retaining military spouses. Since its inception in 2011, MSEP partners have hired more than 200,000 military spouses.



The induction ceremony will feature Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, who is scheduled to provide welcome remarks to welcome Liveops and the additional 45 new partners to MSEP. MSEP was launched as part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative, which aims to “support those who also serve: Military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors." MSEP continues to be a key element of the Joining Forces initiative to increase economic opportunity and mobility for military families.

“We’re honored to be chosen as an MSEP program partner,” said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops. “We are committed to bringing meaningful opportunities to communities that may have limited prospects for work, including military spouses. Military spouses are skilled, diverse problem solvers. It is a challenge for military spouses to find and maintain employment with frequent change of station moves. Liveops offers the chance for military spouses to have consistent and reliable opportunities to earn and build their own home-based business This partnership aligns with our mission of improving people’s lives, and we’re honored to support the military community.”

Join Liveops in celebrating its induction into the partnership and the 10-year anniversary of MSEP by following Military OneSource and SECO on Facebook to watch the 2021 MSEP Annual Event Welcome Remarks and Induction Ceremony livestream at 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, October. 26.



Visit www.liveops.com to learn more.

About Liveops

Liveops is a virtual contact center offering an on-demand skilled network of onshore virtual agents for all customer service and sales needs. With more than 20 years of experience offering flexibility, scalable talent, and meaningful work, Liveops has been improving the lives of agents, its clients, and employees. b. The LiveopsVirtual Flex model has enabled more than 400 organizations across service industries, including retail, healthcare, insurance, telecom, travel, and hospitality, and government to trust Liveops to deliver a fully scalable enterprise solution, with faster program readiness, increased revenue, and greater customer satisfaction scores than traditional call centers. For more about Liveops, visit http://www.liveops.com/ .

About Spouse Education and Career Opportunities

The MSEP initiative is part of DOD’s broader Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program . The department established the SECO program to provide education and career guidance to military spouses worldwide, offering free, comprehensive resources and tools related to career exploration, education, training and licensing, employment readiness, and career connections. This program also offers free career coaching services six days a week.

Media Contact:

Laura Kubitz for Liveops

E: liveops@merrittgrp.com