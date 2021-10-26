Yes& Completes Acquisition of Boldr Strategic Consulting

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexandria, VA – Yes& has acquired Boldr Strategic Consulting, a digital management firm that uses a design-thinking approach to keep trade associations and professional societies relevant while guiding them through the rapidly changing digital environment. With this acquisition, Yes& is expanding its digital capabilities with an emphasis on strategy. As part of the acquisition, Tracy Betts, CEO of Boldr, will join Yes&’s executive team as Senior Vice President.

“The top-flight digital strategy that Tracy and her team provides represents one more ‘possibility’ for Yes& clients,” said Yes& President & CEO Robert W. Sprague. “The combination of our two agencies provides a seamless cultural and capability fit that will allow us both to better serve our clients.”

The addition of the Boldr team will help Yes& fill a gap in the marketplace. Most trade associations hire traditional strategic facilitators to help them plan for the future, but many of these consultants have little to no understanding of modern technology. Therefore, technologybased innovation is not considered as part of the strategic plan. With Boldr’s capabilities, Yes& will be able to integrate technology strategy into an existing strategic plan, guiding customers through the process of technology-based innovation from conception to implementation to revenue realization.

Yes& has created a new position for Betts, as SVP of Digital Innovation. This move is in response to new and emerging marketing communication requirements with a focus on digital strategy.

“The Yes& team approaches each project with open minds, exploring every voice. That’s the kind of expansive thinking that clients need in order to thrive in a digital world,” said Betts. “The Yes& suite of integrated marketing solutions opens up a world of opportunity for our clients.”

As clients are rediscovering the value of a unified provider after many years of having to manage multiple specialty providers and achieving mixed results, they can look to Yes& as their one-stop-shop. Yes& will be able to deliver an even more comprehensive portfolio and fulfill a broad range of client needs in the digital field.

About Yes&

Yes& is an integrated marketing agency based in Alexandria, VA, offering advanced branding, advertising, digital marketing and analytics, customer experience (CX), market research, content development and public relations. Founded 36 years ago, the agency currently employs more than 100 professionals, and serves government, association, and commercial clients nationwide.

###

Positivity & Possibility