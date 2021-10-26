ACME United Reports 11% Sales Increase and 30% Net Income Increase for Third Quarter of 2021

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $47.9 million compared to $43.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 11%. Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $136.3 million, compared to $123.1 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 11%.
Net income was $2,046,000 or $0.50 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $1,579,000, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year, an increase of 30% in net income and 9% in diluted earnings per share. Net income (excluding the impact of the PPP loan forgiveness) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $7,814,000, or $1.97 per diluted share, compared to $6,055,000, or $1.75 per diluted share, in last year’s same period, increases of 29% and 13%, respectively. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, including the PPP loan forgiveness, was $11.3 million, or $2.85 per diluted share.
Chairman and CEO Walter C. Johnsen said, “Acme United had strong demand for our first aid and cutting products in the third quarter. Sales to our office customers rebounded strongly, and our ecommerce revenues were robust. We proactively increased inventory by nearly 33% during the past 18 months in anticipation of potential global supply chain interruptions. Having done so, we believe we are well-positioned to respond to customer needs in the coming quarters.” Mr. Johnsen added, ”We are excited about many new opportunities as we continue to innovate and grow.”
For the third quarter of 2021, net sales in the U.S. segment increased 12% compared to the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net sales in the U.S. segment increased 8% compared to the same period in 2020. The growth for both periods was primarily attributable to strong sales of first aid and medical products.
European net sales for the third quarter of 2021 were constant in both U.S. dollars and local currency compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to the timing of several large orders in 2020. Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased 22% in U.S. dollars and 15% in local currency compared to the first nine months of 2020, mainly due to sales growth in the ecommerce channel across all product lines and market share gains in Westcott school and office products.
Net sales in Canada for the third quarter of 2021 increased 6% in U.S. dollars and were constant in local currency compared to the same period in 2020. Higher sales of First Aid Central products were offset by lower sales of school and office products. In 2020, back-to-school shipments of school and office products were delayed from the second quarter to the third quarter due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in the second quarter of 2020. Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased 33% in U.S. dollars and 23% in local currency compared to the first nine months of 2020 primarily to due to higher sales of first aid products.
Gross margin was 35.5% in the third quarter of 2021 versus 34.5% in the comparable period last year. Gross margin was 35.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 36.2% for the same period of 2020.
The Company’s bank debt less cash on September 30, 2021 was $38.1 million compared to $34.4 million on September 30, 2020. During the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company paid approximately $9.3 million for the acquisition of the assets of Med-Nap LLC., distributed $1.7 million in dividends on its common stock, generated approximately $2 million in free cash flow, and received forgiveness for the PPP loan of $3.5 million.
|ACME UNITED CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2021
| (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Amounts in 000's except per share data
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Net sales
|$
|47,923
|$
|43,316
|Cost of goods sold
|30,918
|28,360
|Gross profit
|17,005
|14,956
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|14,044
|12,832
|Operating income
|2,961
|2,124
|Interest expense
|(230
|)
|(173
|)
|Interest income
|2
|5
|Interest expense, net
|(228
|)
|(168
|)
|Other (expense) income , net
|(68
|)
|35
|Total other (expense) income , net
|(68
|)
|35
|Income before income tax expense
|2,665
|1,991
|Income tax expense
|619
|412
|Net income
|$
|2,046
|$
|1,579
|Shares outstanding - Basic
|3,542
|3,340
|Shares outstanding - Diluted
|4,058
|3,461
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.47
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|0.50
|0.46
|ACME UNITED CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2021 (cont.)
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Amounts in 000's except per share data
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Net sales
|$
|136,295
|$
|123,133
|Cost of goods sold
|87,550
|78,594
|Gross profit
|48,745
|44,539
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|39,028
|36,023
|Operating income
|9,717
|8,516
|Interest expense
|(682
|)
|(742
|)
|Interest income
|11
|20
|Interest expense, net
|(671
|)
|(722
|)
|PPP Loan forgiveness
|3,508
|-
|Other expense, net
|(213
|)
|(2
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|3,295
|(2
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|12,341
|7,792
|Income tax expense
|1,019
|1,737
|Net income
|$
|11,322
|$
|6,055
|Shares outstanding - Basic
|3,449
|3,343
|Shares outstanding - Diluted
|3,969
|3,454
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|3.28
|$
|1.81
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|2.85
|1.75
|Reconciliation to reported Net Income (GAAP)
|Net income as reported (GAAP)
|11,322
|6,055
|PPP Loan Forgiveness
|(3,508
|)
|-
|Net income as adjusted
|7,814
|6,055
|Earnings per share before PPP Loan forgiveness - Basic
|$
|2.27
|$
|1.81
|Earnings per share before PPP Loan forgiveness - Diluted
|1.97
|1.75
|ACME UNITED CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|THIRD QUARTER REPORT 2021
|(Unaudited)
|Amounts in 000's
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Assets:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,306
|$
|3,031
|Accounts receivable, net
|36,088
|32,154
|Inventories
|48,795
|48,351
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,458
|2,142
|Total current assets
|92,647
|85,678
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|23,181
|14,341
|Operating lease right of use asset
|3,187
|2,190
|Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization
|17,615
|16,072
|Goodwill
|4,800
|4,696
|Other assets
|-
|40
|Total assets
|$
|141,430
|$
|123,017
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,695
|$
|9,251
|Operating lease liability - short term
|945
|847
|Mortgage payable - short term
|267
|267
|Other accrued liabilities
|11,184
|13,376
|Total current liabilities
|19,091
|23,741
|Long term debt
|40,454
|30,703
|Note payable - PPP loan
|-
|3,508
|Mortgage payable - long term
|2,711
|2,978
|Operating lease liability - long term
|2,484
|1,422
|Other non-current liabilities
|141
|69
|Total liabilities
|64,881
|62,421
|Total stockholders' equity
|76,549
|60,596
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|141,430
|$
|123,017
