TruChoice Holds Inaugural TruEngagement 5K to Benefit Prevent Child Abuse America®

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 8, 2021, employees of TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, participated in a virtual 5K event to raise money for Prevent Child Abuse America, the nation's oldest and largest organization committed to preventing child abuse and neglect before it happens.

The inaugural TruEngagement 5K was part of TruChoice's ongoing commitment to community involvement. To participate in the virtual event, 60 employees received a half day off work to complete the run/walk. They were joined by 19 family members, and together the 79 participants raised $3,000 for Prevent Child Abuse America, the organization selected to receive the funds by an employee vote. "Many of our employees already spend time volunteering in their local communities, so it was exciting for us to be able to hold our first coordinated event that allowed them to work toward a common goal while not only spread across the country but while many of them are also still working from home due to the pandemic," said Stacy Molitor, Human Resources Director at TruChoice.

TruChoice's TruEngagement Employee Committee was formed earlier this year, in part to help coordinate employees' efforts to give back to their communities. In addition to the TruEngagement 5K and other company-wide events that will be planned in the future, each TruChoice employee is also given a yearly V8 Volunteer Day to take a day off (in addition to annual paid leave) to volunteer in their community. "We are lucky to not only be part of a company that is committed to encouraging its employees to give back, but also in that we have employees who will consistently answer the call to do so," said Molitor.

For more information about Prevent Child Abuse America, visit www.preventchildabuse.org.

TruChoice is designed to function as a foundation for the success of independent financial professionals, leveraging the resources that only a large company can provide, while offering the individualized service of a much smaller one. Headquartered in Minneapolis, TruChoice is committed to remaining an industry thought leader and innovator, and will continue to use its unmatched service model to allow financial professionals to focus on what matters most: helping clients achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.TruChoiceFinancial.com or call 800.237.0263. TruChoice Financial can also be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

TruChoice Media Contact:

Chris Cowan

678.718.1951

ccowan@truchoicefinancial.com

Related Images











Image 1





TruChoice employees Rusty Thayer and Dan Perusse and their families

















Image 2









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment