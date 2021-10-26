Mixware Announces Launch of Hyper-S Advanced Desktop High-Temperature FDM 3D Printer

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixware, an experienced team of 3D experts focused on creating innovative 3D printers for consumers, recently announced the launch of Hyper-S Advanced Desktop High-Temperature FDM 3D Printer. Hyper-S is a high-temperature desktop 3D printer designed for detailed printing using high-temp flexible and nylon filaments. This powerful new printing solution is available now. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mixware/mixware-a-desktop-high-temperature-fdm-3d-printer-for-every.

3D printing with high-temperature filaments is useful for many reasons. The resulting prints have better chemical and mechanical properties that make them stronger and more impact-resistant. These characteristics make them preferable for applications that require higher-quality print models. Hyper-S is a specially designed desktop 3D printer for high-temperature and flexible nylon filaments. The maximum printing temperature can reach 350℃, empowering users with the ability to print with more advanced, engineering-grade materials that require higher temperatures. Making gears, hinges or other plastic parts with superior wear resistance is now possible.

"Desktop 3D printing has revolutionized the maker movement. It gives anyone the power of creativity for hobbies, study, business and industry. But, until now, users have been limited by non-high-temp filament selection. Hyper-S changes that. Our latest printer is a desktop 350℃ FDM 3D printer for everyone. Suitable for various types of filaments, including nylon glass fiber, high-temp nylon, nylon carbon fiber, PLA, ABS, and TPU. Hyper-S is packed with features that provide users with a more powerful, faster, and better printing experience. Now, anyone can set their creativity free with advanced 3D printing," said Mixware CEO Wilson Cheung.

Hyper-S has a full suite of features that make it perfect for desktop 3D printing, including an intelligent auto-leveling system and non-blocking nozzles for superior accuracy and detailed 3D printing. It allows larger prints with its 300*300*400 mm build volume and employs an intuitive UI design touchscreen for simple XYZ three-axis control. A Power Loss Recovery system saves print jobs in case of power interruption and prints can be resumed as soon as the power is restored.

With an intuitive UI, large build area, high-temp capabilities and simple operation, Hyper-S Advanced Desktop High-Temperature FDM 3D Printer provides the perfect platform for advanced 3D printing that provides a more powerful, faster, and better printing experience. Mixware Hyper-S is available now with special deals and discounts for early adopters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mixware/mixware-a-desktop-high-temperature-fdm-3d-printer-for-every.

