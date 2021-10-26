Arcade1Up Announces Terminator 2: Judgment Day Home Arcade Machine

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tastemakers LLC’s Arcade1Up, the leader in home retro gaming entertainment, announces fan favorite, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Arcade1Up’s latest at-home arcade machine transports fans back to the ‘90s when visionary director, James Cameron, changed cinema 30 years ago with the movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Its thrilling action sequences and groundbreaking visual effects mesmerized audiences, and arcade enthusiasts asked for a video game adaptation.



"Arcade1Up is excited to expand its family home game room with the addition of the epic, Terminator 2,” said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Tastemakers, LLC and Arcade1Up. "The original game, developed by Midway, was a blockbuster hit and now 30 years later, Arcade1Up is thrilled to celebrate this title in a home arcade machine for Terminator fans.”

Exciting features consumers can bring home with the Terminator 2 home arcade machine include:

2 in 1: The home arcade machine comes with Terminator 2: Judgment Day and exclusive behind the scenes footage on how the Terminator 2 game was made!

Hasta la vista: The game features Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert Patrick, and Eddie Furlong reprising their respective roles in digitized footage.

Force Feedback: Utilize sleek light guns for one or two players to play the roles of T-800 cyborgs. The gun vibrations and sound effects add additional levels for a more immersive experience.

Easy Assembly: Once the arcade machine is plugged in at home, players can follow the in-game setting menu and on-screen game selections.

“Having the ability to bring the Terminator 2 arcade game into the comfort of its fans’ home is something we’ve always wanted to do,” said George Petro, Founder of Play Mechanix, Inc. “We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with Arcade1Up and revolutionizing the at-home arcade gaming experience with our collaboration on this product.”

Starting Monday, November 1, 2021, consumers can pre-order the Terminator 2 home arcade machine on www.arcade1up.com. Follow Arcade1Up on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.



About TASTEMAKERS LLC | Arcade1Up

It’s time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up’s classic titles include: Terminator 2, Street Fighters, X-Men, Mortal Kombat, Atari, Pong, PAC-MAN, NBA Jam, Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more. The latest from Arcade1Up is the Infinity Game Table, a high-fidelity touchscreen table preloaded with digital versions of family game night essentials like Scrabble, Monopoly, Chutes & Ladders, Sorry, and more. For more information check out Arcade1Up and on social: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

About Play Mechanix, Inc.

Founded in 1995 by former Midway designer George Petro, Play Mechanix is a global leader in the design and development of arcade video games. Merging with Raw Thrills in 2006 to form the top arcade video game manufacturer in the world, Play Mechanix is responsible for hit releases such as the Big Buck Hunter series, Halo: Fireteam Raven, The Walking Dead Arcade, Terminator Salvation, Aliens Armageddon, MotoGP and many, many more.

About STUDIOCANAL

STUDIOCANAL, a 100% affiliate of CANAL+ Group held by Vivendi, is Europe’s leader in production, distribution and international sales of feature films and TV series, operating directly in all three major European markets - France, the United Kingdom and Germany - as well as in Australia and New Zealand.

STUDIOCANAL owns one of the most important film libraries in the world, boasting more than 6,000 titles from 60 countries. Spanning 100 years of film history, this vast and unique catalogue includes among others the iconic Terminator 2, Rambo, Breathless, Mulholland Drive, The Pianist and Belle de jour.

STUDIOCANAL has fully financed box office hits Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, Paddington 1 and 2, The Commuter and Shaun The Sheep Movie. Current films backed by STUDIOCANAL include Marc Munden's The Secret Garden produced with Heyday Films (Paddington 1 & 2) starring Colin Firth and Julie Walters.

STUDIOCANAL is actively developing and distributing high-end TV series through its network of award-winning European production companies, including TANDEM in Germany (Shadowplay), the UK’s RED Production Company (Years and Years), Spain’s BAMBÚ PRODUCCIONES (On Death Row) and France’s STUDIOCANAL ORIGINAL (Mouche). STUDIOCANAL is also an associate of Danish-based SAM Productions founded by Søren Sveistrup and Adam Price (Ride Upon The Storm) as well as of UK-based GUILTY PARTY PICTURES; Benedict Cumberbatch’s production company SUNNYMARCH TV (Patrick Melrose) and URBAN MYTH FILMS (War of the Worlds).

About Creative Licensing

Located in Los Angeles CA, Creative Licensing is a full-service independent merchandise licensing agency that specializes in long-term brand development. Founded in 1982, Creative Licensing currently represents a large catalogue of classic films and properties. To learn more, please visit www.creativelicensingcorporation.com

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, T2, THE TERMINATOR, ENDOSKELETON, and any depiction of Endoskeleton are trademarks of STUDIOCANAL S.A.S. All Rights Reserved. © 2021 STUDIOCANAL S.A.S. ® All Rights Reserved.