Global Surface Inspection Market By Surface Type, By Deployment Type, By Component, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

Cameras and sensors are considered as the crucial components of this system. Powerful lenses capture outside images and transfer them to the computer where they are processed in a digital format. On the basis of pre-determined criteria, the software can detect much smaller variations. The system compares the data with target values or reference images.



Laser technology is also used to scan surfaces, which generate three-dimensional images in the computer. In addition, test systems are capable of detecting the defects on the surface and can decide whether the product is defective or not. The vision surface inspection can be performed with much faster production processes by using efficient microchips & high-resolution cameras and wide capacities of the computer. In addition, recordings are taken from various cameras and from various perspectives to display the product completely in one operation. Moreover, the technology can test even the surfaces that are not smooth and goods by the meters like fabrics, plastic films, cables, and latex.



The objective of the surface inspection is to identify errors in the surface for good quality control in real-time. This system finds extensive applications in industries like semiconductors and electronics, which are witnessing high deployment of high-level integration. Additionally, the tolerance level of assembly has reduced, owing to which the demand for surface inspection systems is anticipated to fuel in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the increasing income levels and growing population are some determinants that will propel the growth & demand of these solutions in the market.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a massive burden on the global healthcare industry, which has significantly affected various industries and markets including the surface inspection market. Several small and medium manufacturers of surface inspection systems witnessed a negative impact of the pandemic. This is attributed to the halt in operations of the automotive sector for about one and half years. The automotive sector is considered to be the biggest industry contributing to the growth of the surface inspection market. In addition, the sales of vehicles decreased across the world, owing to the travel bans and lockdowns imposed in various nations around the globe.



As stated by World Trade Organization, the exports of automobile products significantly reduced in 2020 across the world. However, it is anticipated that the surface inspection market would witness promising growth, owing to factors like advanced software, the growing implementation rate of smart cameras, the surge in labor costs in several nations, powerful image processors due to their benefits & features, a growing number of initiatives by governments & public-private companies to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 and rise in demand of electrical & electronic devices.



Market Growth Factors:



Benefits offered by powerful image processors and smart cameras have boosted their deployment



The performance of a surface inspection system is decided by the features and technologies of components like optics, processors, software, illumination equipment, camera, and image sensors. There are several improvements done in embedded processors due to which, smart cameras are able to extend the capabilities that enable them to implement inspection activities separately.



Extensive implementation of collaborative robots (cobots)



To cope up with the demand of the evolving world, surface inspection systems are now incorporated with robots that are helping in enhancing the processing speed, decreasing human errors, and reducing costs. Another name given to surface inspection systems is VGR systems that are utilized in various industries such as electronics, food processing, and automotive. The increase in the demand for robots is directly proportional to the demand for surface inspection systems.



Market Restraining Factor:



Complexity in interoperability and integration of varied robotic frameworks with available facilities



In a manufacturing company or factory, interoperability is a major function. To coordinate and connect software and hardware with several inspection systems, there is a need for a modular framework. The focus is given on both, hardware interchangeability between surface inspections (vision system) & robot arms and software that is utilized for monitoring, diagnosing, and programming.



Surface Type Outlook



Based on Surface Type, the market is segmented into 2D and3D. 3D techniques offer accurate data that help manufacturers in obtaining precise results. Also, 3D scanning has gain traction as it provides superior speed and accuracy in both point cloud data processing and 3D scanners, which has made it a more helpful and popular method of capturing surface geometry. Additionally, it is identified that 3D techniques have the capability to overcome the drawbacks of 2D techniques, which is enabling manufacturers to inspect the product in a 3-dimensional way.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Computer based and Camera based. The Computer-based segment would acquire a prominent growth rate in the surface inspection market during the forecast years. The benefits like greater processing power, higher speed, choice of line scan or area scan cameras, adaptability with third-party software, easy upgrades due to detachable components, and more flexibility to handle a large number of applications are provided by computer-based systems, hence boosting the demand & growth of the segment in the global market.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Cameras, Lighting Equipment, Processors, Software, Frame Grabbers & Optics, and Others. With the evolving time, cameras are witnessing up-gradation in their resolutions and frame rate. Additionally, cameras and software are irreplaceable whereas other components are being replaced due to a decrease in their demand. Moreover, camera-based systems equipped with onboard processors are highly available in the market due to which, the demand for standalone processors is anticipated to decrease over the forecast period.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Semiconductor & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Automotive, Paper & Wood, Glass & Metal, Plastic & Rubber, and Others. The automotive industry needs numerous cameras in order to inspect several sizes and shapes in 2D and 3D planes. It is witnessed that the market has grown rapidly in the past few years and is growing at the same speed in several segments like electric vehicles and luxury vehicles. In addition, 2D and 3D technologies are also required in semiconductor manufacturing as it comprises numerous steps in quality inspection, from the inspection of the correct positioning of components to the identification of cracks on PCBs. Moreover, 2D and 3D cameras are gaining traction in this industry as computer-based systems contain various sockets that can be easily connectable with them.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America market is among the major regions in the Global Surface Inspection Market by Region in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is experiencing a CAGR of 8% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Panasonic Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Ametek, Inc. are the forerunners in the Surface Inspection Market. Companies such as Cognex Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Basler AG are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Omron Corporation., Panasonic Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Basler AG, ISRA Vision AG (Atlas Copco), Ametek, Inc., VITRONIC Machine Vision, and Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Surface Inspection Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2021: Cognex came into partnership with Cobot Nation, the first all-in-one service provider for automated cobots. This partnership aimed to provide industry-leading expertise to its customers along with maintaining the customization and versatility to cater to the needs of customers.



Aug-2021: Keyence Corporation came into partnership with Ambi Robotics, the leader in simulation-to-reality AI for supply chain robotics. Under this partnership, the companies would apply the SR-5000 Series Logistics Code Reader to AmbiSort. Through this partnership, Ambi’s parcel sorting robots would be able to collect data at high speed and increase throughput for global delivery brands.



Apr-2021: Panasonic Avionics Corporation came into partnership with 8tree. Under this partnership, OEM-approved dentCHECK dent-mapping/reporting service would be available at select Panasonic Technical Services (PTS) regional line stations: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). In addition, this offering would enable Panasonic Avionics customers with a precise, convenient, and effective method to safeguard their commercial aircraft investment, eliminating unnecessary cost and time delays.



Mar-2021: Omron Corporation teamed up with OnRobot, the Danish manufacturer of tools for collaborative robot (cobot) applications. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to provide their clients greater agility while executing collaborative solutions. In addition, these collaborative solutions would increasingly be considered to be one of the most effective processes of improving the performance of production lines.



Mar-2021: Teledyne e2v teamed up with Yumain, the world’s leading vision solutions. This collaboration aimed to develop AI-based imaging solutions for machine vision. In addition, the popularity of AI has offered several benefits to the industry over traditional rule-based methods.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



May-2021: Teledyne Technologies took over FLIR Systems, a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thermal imaging infrared cameras. The acquisition aimed to offer a comprehensive portfolio of imaging technologies and products ranging from X-ray via infrared and from components to complete imaging systems.



Dec-2020: ISRA VISION, together with Atlas Copco took over Perceptron, a leading global provider of 3D automated measurement solutions and coordinate measuring machines. This acquisition aimed to provide clients across the world with a comprehensive portfolio of ISRA VISION and Perceptron products for the automation of major applications for several industries.



Product launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2021: Omron Corporation introduced PCB inspection system VT-S10 Series. This system features the first imaging technique and AI to automate the high-precision inspection procedure for electronic substrates, hence cutting down the requirement for specialist skills.



Aug-2021: Teledyne launched Sapera Vision Software Edition 2021-07. This product would provide control, image processing, field-proven image acquisition, and artificial intelligence functions to develop, design, and deploy high-performance machine vision applications.



Aug-2021: Basler unveiled Basler boost camera with a high-resolution 45 MP XGS sensor and CXP-12 interface. Integrated with the single-channel CXP-12 interface card 1C, the application also offers various advantages from low latencies, a low CPU load, and high data throughput.



May-2021: Cognex unveiled a new 3D-L4000 system that integrates speckle-free blue laser optics and a broad selection of true 3D vision tools. This system quickly captures and processes 3D images with high-quality inspection and guidance functions.



May-2021: Matrox Imaging launched Matrox Iris GTX model edge IoT devices and the next evolution of its smart cameras. These smart cameras preserve the same small footprint and cabling connections as their immediate predecessor to facilitate implementation and up-gradation.



Mar-2021: Matrox Imaging launched Matrox Supersight Solo, Matrox Supersight Duo, and Matrox Supersight Quad, which upgraded its established Matrox Supersight vision controller series. This upgradation in the series would accommodate up to four computers in a standard 4U enclosure. Moreover, each computes cluster or computer is equipped with an embedded Intel Core processor and works alone or together with the others to deploy distributed computing.



Jan-2021: Cognex Corporation launched In-Sight 3D-L4000 embedded vision system. This system features 3D laser displacement technology that enables engineers to accurately, cost-effectively, and rapidly solve a range of inspections on automated production lines.



Nov-2020: Teledyne DALSA launched new Genie Nano-CXP 67M and 37M cameras based on the Teledyne e2v Emerald color and monochrome sensors. These new models of Genie Nano feature a CoaXPress interface and are easy to use. Moreover, these cameras are developed for industrial imaging applications that need high-speed data transfer like electronics manufacturing, packaging inspection, industrial automation, semiconductor inspection, general machine vision, and PCB-AOI (Automated Optical Inspection).



Oct-2020: Teledyne Imaging released Z-TrakTM2, the newest family of 3D profile sensors. This sensor is designed on Teledyne Imaging’s 3D image sensor technology, Z-Trak2 ushers in a new generation of 5GigE 3D profile sensors for high-speed, in-line 3D applications.



May-2020: Matrox Imaging unveiled Matrox AltiZ, a series of integrated high-fidelity 3D profile sensors featuring a dual-camera single-laser design. These sensors have an advanced design, which significantly reduces scanning gaps.



Mar-2020: Keyence unveiled a new AOI system, an automated visual inspection of the printed circuit board. This system performs precise 2D inspection along with 3D inspection. In addition, it comes with a 9.44-megapixel CMOS image sensor that produces high-resolution images, whereas a large-diameter telecentric lens provides high-accuracy full-scale inspection.



Feb-2020: Omron Corporation Automation Americas unveiled the V/F400 and V/F300 Series Smart Cameras, the latest additions to its popular MicroHAWK line. These smart cameras integrate code reading and vision inspection capabilities into a single, highly compact device.



Geographical Expansions:



Jul-2021: AMETEK Surface Vision expanded its geographical reach in China by introducing a new website from AMETEK Surface Vision. This expansion would increase the online support for consumers in China.



Jun-2020: VITRONIC expanded its geographical footprints in the center of Warsaw, the capital city of Poland by opening its newest office. This new office would fulfil the requirements of Vitronic’s partner and would be a place for strengthening economic activity and business meetings.



