Rapid7 Announces Expanded U.S. Presence in Tampa

BOSTON and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced plans to expand its U.S. presence with the opening of an office in Tampa, Florida. The company will initially open its doors at Industrious , a shared workspace located at 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, Florida, with the intention of expanding and taking up a permanent residence in 2022.



The Boston-based cybersecurity company has roughly 2,000 employees, nine North American offices and 14 offices across Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia. With the competition for top talent increasing, Rapid7 is setting its sights on the Tampa area as one of the top emerging tech cities in the U.S., with its high concentration of renowned universities and skilled military cybersecurity experts.

Rapid7 is committed to continued innovation and expanding its global footprint. The opening of the Tampa office will initially add more than 100 roles focused on data and software engineering, development, customer support, IT, and human resources, with continued growth expected over the coming years.

“We are committed to investing in our workforce and attracting the right talent that will support our continued innovation and ability to serve our customers,” said Corey Thomas, chairman and CEO, Rapid7. “We did a lot of research on numerous cities to identify where the best talent was to grow and build our teams, and Tampa was a clear winner. We’re excited to expand our footprint and make Tampa one of our new homes. This location will give us prime access to the current ecosystem of this rapidly growing tech hub as well as the emerging talent from the local universities and colleges.”

Rapid7 is also looking forward to reaching prospects from the military community. Over the years, the company has seen great success and natural synergies with former military service members joining the Rapid7 team.

“Tampa continues to prove that it’s an ideal location for innovative tech companies looking for diverse, technical talent,” said Mayor Jane Castor, City of Tampa. “Forbes was right to recently name Tampa the ‘top emerging tech city,’ and we are thrilled to welcome Rapid7 to our city and the investment and high-quality job opportunities they will bring to our community.”

“Cybersecurity is a growing concern for organizations worldwide, and companies like Rapid7 are hard at work creating technology and services that help make security more achievable and accessible to all,” said Jim Weiss, chairman of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, and Regional President of Fifth Third Bank. “Rapid7’s decision to expand to Tampa further solidifies our position as an emerging leader in the technology sector with access to the high-quality talent companies need to be successful. We are excited to welcome Rapid7 to our thriving cybersecurity ecosystem.”

Rapid7 has seen its global employee base more than double since 2016 and has been recognized as a top employer by Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index, The Boston Globe, Built in Boston and more.

