Global Social and Emotional Learning Market By Component, By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

With the help of this type of learning, people learn to manage, identify, and recognize their emotions and feel & show empathy for others. In addition, it assists in developing skills that are needed for making positive and healthy social relationships along with developing the ability to make well-informed decisions. Social & emotional learning is divided into five groups viz. self-management, self-awareness, relationship skills, social awareness, and responsible decision-making. Additionally, it is possible to seamlessly integrate this learning into a school’s culture and norms and it can also be taught comprehensively after the academic learning time.



Nowadays, education has gone beyond academics including reading comprehension, arithmetic, and grasping grade-level concepts. This change has been recognized by the education professionals, which makes them understand that children should not only develop academic understanding but also develop the skills that are required to manage their emotions that can help them to build & maintain a positive relationship with other people. Along with that, children should get the confidence to manage any social situation and for that, it is essential to inculcate social and emotional learning concepts.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted various verticals of the business domain. The imposition of numerous restrictions like lockdown helped in slowing down the spread of the virus. As a result, the physical as well as psychological health of the students has taken a toll due to the prolonged stay-at-home order. Due to this, SEL market players have witnessed a surge in demand for SEL solutions during the lockdown period. However, the closed borders across nations and disruption in the supply chain are estimated to hinder the onsite implementation of SEL solutions. Conversely, the increasing commercialization of SEL solutions and services would fuel the growth of the SEL market over the forecast period.



The pandemic has compelled companies to revive their business strategies and these companies are aiming at building robust network connectivity to retain the confidence of the customers. The growing social and emotional distance due to the pandemic, and proliferation of evaluation in the K-12 industry are projected to bolster the growth of the social and emotional learning market in the forecast period. In addition, the requirement of social & emotional well-being within educational institutions and schools and the increasing support and awareness campaigns by the government would further augment the growth & demand for SEL solutions in the global market.



Market Growth Factors:



Growing digitalization within the education sector



With the increasing digitalization across various sectors around the world, the demand for a wide range of technologies, solutions, and software has increased. It is due to the fact that companies, organizations, and education institutions are majorly investing in the adoption of different technologies to support their processes with more efficiency and effectiveness. In particular, the education sector is becoming more advanced by integrating various technologies including SEL solutions to teach students on various topics.



Increasing penetration of computing in the K-12 sector



The growing advancements in technologies among various sectors are fueling the adoption of smartphones, desktops, broadband connectivity, and tablets in the K-12 sector. High accessibility of low-cost smartphones and computing devices supported by government funding is surging the adoption of mobile computing in K-12 schools. By using computing technology, institutions can ensure that students learn things more quickly and efficiently.



Market Restraining Factor:



Lack of proper infrastructure in emerging and well-established nations



There is a lack of proper infrastructure in the emerging and emerged nations that would hamper the growth of the education system. The basic educational infrastructure consists of drinking water, space, connectivity such as internet & power, and sanitation. However, education institutions still utilize legacy telecom infrastructure that does not have the ability to provide low latency and high-capacity connectivity.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solutions Segment is further bifurcated across SEL Platform and SEL Assessment Tool. the services segment is estimated to exhibit a promising CAGR over the forecast period. The services segment includes the support provided by SEL providers to help educational stakeholders effectively use SEL solutions. These services are aimed at offering timely upgradations for the software or platform, training & developing expertise, and assisting clients to combine their software or platform with some other kind of educational solutions.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Web-based and Application. The Web-based market dominated the Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market by Type 2020. The Application market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.8% during (2021 - 2027).



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Elementary Schools, Middle & High Schools and Pre-K. The Elementary Schools market dominated the Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market by End User 2020. The Middle & High Schools market is experiencing a CAGR of 19.7% during (2021 - 2027). The Pre-K market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the social and emotional learning market by acquiring the largest revenue share in 2020. It is owing to the presence of key social and emotional learning companies like EVERFI, Committee for Children, Illuminate Education, Nearpod, and Panorama Education. This region provides the most advanced and quick services accessible in the world via its network infrastructure. In addition, the earliest adoption of cloud & mobile technologies in this region is opening new growth avenues for the SEL vendors to work on enhancing the learning experience and mental health well-being.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Committee for Children, Playworks, Panorama Education, Illuminate Education, Inc. (Insight Venture Partners), Weld North Education LLC, The Language Express, Inc. (The Social Express, Inc.), Aperture Education, 7 Mindsets, Peekapak, and Wings for Kids.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2021: 7 Mindsets entered into a partnership with New Mexico’s Public Education Department. This partnership aimed to make free SEL resources accessible via a new online state portal. This portal would give parents, students, and educators no-cost access to 7 Mindset’s SEL courses and curriculums, teacher professional development, and leadership training.



Aug-2021: Illuminate Education entered into a four-year agreement with the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). This agreement aimed to increase access to Illuminate’s FastBridge universal screening, progress monitoring, and skills analysis tools for academics and social-emotional behavior (SEB) for districts in Kansas.



Apr-2021: Playworks came into a collaboration with the government of Michigan. This collaboration aimed to create awareness about recess in schools and support state-wise advocacy for more access to recess and opportunities for play in Michigan schools. The Coalition for Michigan Schoolchildren’s Right to Play would help in supporting access to safe and healthy play each day at school to positively affect children’s social, physical, and emotional development.



Mar-2021: Illuminate Education formed a partnership with TestHound, a test enablement tool from Education Advanced. Under this partnership, school districts can more effectively coordinate assessments and maintain student accommodation data.



Dec-2020: Illuminate Education partnered with Turnitin, a leading provider of academic integrity and assessment solutions. In this partnership, Illuminate Education and Turnitin would surge educators’ knowledge, usage, and application of assessment resources & tools.



Oct-2020: Aperture Education came into a partnership with Riverside Insights, a publisher of clinical and educational standardized tests in the US. This partnership aimed to assist Riverside Insights to support schools that want an evidence-based SEL assessment and assist Aperture to reach out to more schools, which are serviced by Riverside Insights.



Oct-2020: 7 Mindsets extended its partnership with K12, a for-profit education company. This expansion aimed to offer leadership training, SEL courses and curriculums, and teacher professional development across the whole K12.



Aug-2020: Aperture Education came into a partnership with Move This World, a global nonprofit that uses creative movement as a vehicle to transform conflict, violence, and bullying in communities. This partnership aimed to offer Aperture’s clients more resources to support the development of students’ social-emotional skills.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2021: Weld North Education completed the acquisition of Twig Education, a provider of high-quality science curriculum products. This acquisition aimed to expand Weld North Education’s digital core curriculum offerings, strengthening its mission to empower educators to boost learning breakthroughs and support every student’s distinct learning journey.



May-2021: Aperture Education took over Ascend, creator of goal-based student engagement software. This acquisition aimed to enable Aperture to expand its SEL portfolio for high school by offering districts and out-of-school-time programs along with a mobile-friendly software platform to better involve students in their own social and emotional learning.



Feb-2021: Weld North Education took over BookheadEd Learning, provider of learning services. The acquisition helped Weld North Education to improve its vision and mission to provide a digital-first core curriculum.



Jan-2020: Weld North Education took over LearnZillion, a leading provider of K-12 high-quality digital-first core curriculum. Through this acquisition, Weld North Education would expand its portfolio of leading K-12 digital curriculum businesses and also help in redefining the way teachers teach and the way students learn by unwrapping the power of data-driven instruction via engaging adaptive products.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2021: Committee for Children unveiled Second Step SEL for Adults, a new K–12 professional development program. This program aimed to support educator well-being by offering school staff the knowledge, skills, and resources they require to prosper in the workplace.



Apr-2021: Aperture Education unveiled EdSERT Digital, an online model of its paper-based social and emotional professional development program for educators. The company developed the EdSERT program to provide support to the social & emotional skills and teaching practices of educators.



Mar-2021: Committee for Children introduced a new addition to its program product line Second Step Elementary digital program. Through this new web-based elementary program, educators would get the choice of a digital option developed for e-learning or the company’s long-standing, evidence-based print curriculum.



Mar-2021: Aperture Education launched the Aperture Student Portal for high school students, an online platform. This platform provides students with access to the DESSA-High School Edition Student Self-Report, goal-setting tools, and instant feedback to assist them to grow in their social & emotional competencies.



Mar-2021: 7 Mindsets released SELEQUITY, the latest iteration of the 7 Mindsets portal. This launch would help K-12 districts and schools to boost SEL and equity in education.



Feb-2020: Panorama Education launched college and career readiness tools in its Student Success platform. This solution empowers educators to tackle the key challenges in preparing students for life after their graduation that include reduced college persistence rates, the demand for 21st-century job and life skills, and an extensive requirement for remedial coursework in college.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution



o SEL Platform



o SEL Assessment Tool



• Services



By Type



• Web-based



• Application



By End User



• Elementary Schools



• Middle & High Schools



• Pre-K



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Committee for Children



• Playworks



• Panorama Education



• Illuminate Education, Inc. (Insight Venture Partners)



• Weld North Education LLC



• The Language Express, Inc. (The Social Express, Inc.)



• Aperture Education



• 7 Mindsets



• Peekapak



• Wings for Kids



