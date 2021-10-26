Schneider Electric and Liquidity Services Launch Sustainable Partnership to Sell Surplus Assets

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) is partnering with Schneider Electric to sell all surplus production and plant support equipment from their facility in Foxboro, MA. The surplus assets of the Schneider Electric building will be sold on Liquidity Services’ online marketplace, AllSurplus starting December 1st, 2021.



The auctions will include more than 1,000 assets including late model machine tools, plant support and material handling equipment.

Some of the featured assets in this sale:

Two 2018 Mazak Quickturn 250 CNC Lathes with Quick load Servo 80 S2 bar feeders

Two 2019 DMG Mori Sprint 32/5 Gildemeister with IDEAL 438 bar feeders

Three 2018 Citizen Cincom A20 CNC Lathe with C-320 bar feeders

2018 Haas VF 3YT Vertical Mill

2018 Doosan DNM 5700 Machining Center



This sale will feature a full interactive 3D scan of the entire Schneider Electric facility. Potential buyers can experience an up close, detailed digital walk through of the building with direct links to the live sale and videos of the equipment in action. See the 3D Virtual tour of the Schneider Facility here: Schneider Electric Virtual Tour

“This massive sale is a great opportunity for any potential buyers in search of quality late model machine tools, “said Chris Register, Vice President of Corporate Services for Liquidity Services. “By offering these items in a multi-phased sales approach, we expect that both the seller and buyers will be equally satisfied with the results.”

Schneider Electric’s mission to be a “digital partner for sustainability and efficiency” provides a great foundation for its partnership with Liquidity Services. With a mission to Build a Better Future for Surplus, Liquidity Services is helping to empower global organizations to achieve zero waste solutions and Power the Circular Economy.

Interested buyers can view the items within this sale on AllSurplus. For further questions, please contact Bob Lupardo at 201-957-5586 or robert.lupardo@liquidityservices.com

AllSurplus is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.