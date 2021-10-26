Mission Cloud Services Achieves Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80+ for a Second Year on the Strength of Consistent Customer Satisfaction

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that the company has achieved a Net Promoter Score of 80+ for consecutive years.



Net Promoter Score is the leading globally-recognized metric for quantifying customer loyalty and satisfaction. It is based on the question: “On a scale of 0 to 10, how likely are you to recommend our business to a friend or colleague?” Customers answering that question with a 9 or 10 are considered promoters, worth a score of 100. Customers answering 7 or 8 are considered neutral, worth a score of 0. Those answering 6 or below are considered detractors, worth a score of -100. The NPS is then calculated on a scale from -100 to 100 by subtracting the % of detractors from the % of promoters.

Putting Mission’s consistent NPS above 80 over the past two years into perspective, the median NPS in the technology industry is 40. The top quartile scores begin at 64 for technology companies overall, and at 73 for professional services companies. Mission has also consistently achieved a high quantity of customer responses, doubling the average NPS question response rate.

“Net Promoter Score is and has been the gold standard for determining how your customers feel about recommending you and staying with your services, and we’re deeply proud to consistently be above an NPS score of 80 for a second year in a row,” said JP Pagluica, Vice President, Customer Success at Mission. “At Mission, we ensure a high level of engagement across all aspects of our service. From our delivery teams to our customer success management teams, Mission works closely with customers to connect and foster a genuine understanding of their needs. It’s to these dedicated practices that I attribute our outstanding NPS results.”

Customer praise for their experiences working with Mission

“For any organization like ours looking to modernize with containers on AWS, I would say run – don’t walk – to engage with Mission,” said Colleen Blakelock, Director of Engineering, Infrastructure, and Security at Trove , a circular shopping business. “Mission came in as a trusted partner, let us lean on them to do the heavy lifting, and helped us build the container architecture that had long been on our wish list. I highly recommend Mission both for the deep expertise and delightful customer experience it provides.”



“We would have had to hire three people to get what we’re getting from Mission, and even then wouldn’t have reached the level of experience that Mission brings,” said Geoffrey Erickson, Senior VP Corporate Development at Immunis.ai , developer of an immunogenomic platform. “I look at Mission as an extension of our team. It’s a true partnership. Mission’s experience and expertise is extremely valuable to us.”



About Mission

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.