Global Face Shields PPE Market Report 2021: Focus on Headgear (Adjustable Headgear, Hard Hats with Face Shields) & Window (Plastic Windows, Wire-screen Windows) Equipment

Global face shields PPE market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of face shield as a preventive tool to eliminate the transmission of novel coronavirus.

With rising cases of this global pandemic, there is a surging demand for face shield PPEs around the globe. Furthermore, growing awareness towards health and hygiene is also promoting their use among consumers.

Manufacturers are coming up with better quality face shields at an affordable rate, which is also anticipated to increase their demand during the next five years. Additionally, increasing expenditure on healthcare sector is further aiding the growth of face shield PPE market.



Additionally, face shields PPE are increasingly replacing face masks and face covers as they are providing more effective deterrent to coronavirus. Face masks provide only some filtration of virus-sized aerosol particles, thus fail in preventing the transmission of communicable diseases.

Also, face shields require no special materials and hence their manufacturing is easy. They act as a barrier that keeps people from touching their own faces. With governments around the world supporting the use of PPE, the global face shield PPE market is poised to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period.



The global face shields PPE market is segmented based on type, application industry, distribution channel and region. Based on application industry, the market is segmented into construction & manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, mining, firefighting, food & beverages, chemicals, transportation and others.

Among these, the healthcare segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of face shields PPE by healthcare workers around the world. A face shield allows visibility of facial expressions and lip movements and hence it is increasingly replacing face masks.



The companies are increasing their production to meet the growing demand for PPE around the world.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of global face shields PPE market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global face shields PPE market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global face shields PPE market based type, application industry, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global face shields PPE market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global face shields PPE market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global face shields PPE market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global face shields PPE market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global face shields PPE market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global face shields PPE market.

Major players operating in the global face shields PPE market include

Ansell Limited

M Co

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA Safety Inc

EI du Pont de Nemours & Co

Kimberly-Clark Corp

Lakeland Industries Inc

JAL Group France SAS

Oftenrich Holdings Company Limited

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd

Sioen Industries NV

Radians Inc

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Face Shields PPE Market, By Type

Headgear

Adjustable Headgear

Hard Hats with Face Shields

Windows

Plastic Windows

Wire-screen Windows

Global Face Shields PPE Market, By Application Industry

Construction & Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Mining

Firefighting

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Transportation

Others

Global Face Shields PPE Market, By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Face Shields PPE Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

