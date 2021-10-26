New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secure Access Service Edge Market By Component, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177783/?utm_source=GNW

The currently available enterprise network architectures include various access points for the data stored across numerous servers, applications, and cloud platforms. Additionally, the management and security of such networks and access to these scattered data could be a very complicated and daunting task. Further, factors like the ongoing adoption of new technologies and high adoption of the Bring your own device (BYOD) trend across companies are augmenting the difficulty level of this challenge. SASE can help in unifying the security and networking capabilities into one platform or framework.



At present, a company’s perimeter is not limited to just one location as the adoption of cloud technology is expanding the reach of the company from conventional enterprise premises to more users, devices, data, services, and applications, which is also boosting the growth of the company. However, network architectures are still developed in a way that everything can go through a network perimeter and then back out. In addition, irrespective of the location, a user has to channel back to the corporate network often utilizing costly and inefficient technologies just to go back to the external world again frequently. It further creates a big challenge related to user performance, service availability, and productivity.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic has made it compulsory for companies to adopt a remote working model to continue their business during the pandemic. It is due to the imposition of restrictions like the travel ban, complete lockdown, and social distancing norms, which compelled companies to shift to online or cloud-based solutions. In addition, the digital methods of carrying out business are becoming the new Business Continuity Plan (BCP) for numerous companies across different industrial verticals. The increasing popularity of trends like the WFH trend, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and rising internet penetration around the world are motivating companies and individuals to shift towards the usage of the latest digital technologies like cloud solutions, which is fueling the demand for cybersecurity measures against cyber-attacks. The growing requirement of endpoint and Virtual Private Network (VPN) security measures and augmenting demand for cyber security practices to facilitate strong security policies and practices due to the Covid-19 pandemic would escalate the demand for SASE solutions.



Moreover, the pandemic has surged the demand for cloud-based solutions and services along with robust security solutions, which is estimated to support the growth of the SASE market in the coming years. Although, the inability of the current legacy network security architectures and traditional VPNs to deliver the crucial security support is attracting more companies to opt for SASE, which is estimated to support network security & access security.



Market Growth Factors:



Increasing demand for unified network security architecture



The shifting preference of the companies from data centers to cloud services and the increasing pressure on cloud services are encouraging companies to implement various security solutions. However, the maintenance of these security solutions is becoming more complicated, particularly when offering secure access to cloud services. The integration of various security features like ZTNA, SWG, and FWaaS with the SD-WAN capabilities in one platform would enable companies to ensure the maximum safety of their data from cyber threats.



Growing adoption of cloud-based services among SMEs



Small and medium-sized enterprises are highly aiming at streamlining their business models in order to boost their business efficiency. In addition, SMEs across different industrial verticals do not have strict security measures for preventing their data, endpoints, networks, and applications, which is increasing the risk of being trapped by cyber threats. As SMEs do not have proper cybersecurity solutions to tackle these cyber threats, cyber attackers are increasing their focus to fulfill their illegal objectives.



Market Restraining Factor:



Low awareness regarding the advanced technologies like cloud security architecture and cloud resources



With the shifting trend of cloud migration, several companies are not aware of the availability of various cloud resources and other processes for configuration. There are numerous companies that are still not having major identity-related security controls. This absence of visibility contributes to the misconfigurations, which could not get detected for a long period that further makes it more difficult to safeguard cloud applications.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Platform (Without Services) and Services. The services segment is projected to showcase the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. It is due to the surging demand for consultation & training services at the time of deploying SASE frameworks. Along with that, SASE companies are assessing their business’s prevailing IT network infrastructure during the deployment of SASE frameworks, which would accelerate the growth of the segment.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom & IT, Government, BFSI, Retail & ecommerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Others. The IT & telecom segment accounted for a substantial revenue share in 2020. The segment’s growth is due to the IT companies are continuing their search for unified and safer networking and access solutions with their efforts to shift to a cloud-based infrastructure and launch digital applications for their growth in business. In addition, telecom companies also increasingly investing in building robust security frameworks since their services are generally connected to data transfer.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific would display a promising growth rate during the forecast period. The high spending on facilitating the security of the IT infrastructure by companies across emerging nations like India, China, and Japan is projected to bolster the growth of the regional market. The increasing digital workforce and rising popularity of the BYOD trend among companies in the Asia Pacific are the key aspects accelerating the growth of the regional market. There are some security framework policies that are executed, particularly in Southeast Asia, due to the increasing risks of cyberattacks on crucial IT infrastructures, which would augment the growth of the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. is the major forerunners in the Secure Access Service Edge Market. Companies such as Akamai Technologies, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Zscaler, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Versa Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc. (Thoma Bravo), and Open Systems AG (EQT).



Recent Strategies Deployed in Secure Access Service Edge Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2021: Cisco Systems came into a partnership with Equinix, an American multinational company. Through this partnership, Cisco Systems expanded the reach of its software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) technology with the integration of Equinix’s connectivity fabric & network edge services on the data center services provider’s infrastructure platform.



Sep-2021: Check Point Software Technologies teamed up with NxtGen, a leading cloud-based service and data center provider in India. This collaboration aimed to provide Check Point Software cyber security solutions as managed services coupled with its data center and cloud services. This collaboration would enable companies of all sizes to enjoy the advantages of protection across the data center and cloud environments via a single point of contact along with experiencing savings in operating expenses (OPEX) and enhanced security posture.



Aug-2021: Zscaler came into a partnership with IBM, an American multinational technology corporation. Under this partnership, IBM launched IBM Security Services for SASE, which involves the design, consulting, managed security services, and application on boarding.



Jul-2021: Cisco extended its partnership with Bharti Airtel, an Indian multinational telecommunications services company. This expansion aimed to bring secure access service edge (SASE) capabilities to Bharti Airtel’s SD-WAN customers.



May-2021: Versa Networks joined hands with Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center (NCC). This collaboration aimed to allow customers who have business applications across the world to achieve optimized connectivity by delivering an end-to-end solution that is access independent, multi-access capable, and application-aware.



Mar-2021: Cloudflare formed a partnership with VMware, Aruba, and Infovista. This partnership aimed to make it easier for the combined customers to get their traffic onto Cloudflare in a secure and performant way, regardless of their location.



Jul-2020: Check Point Software Technologies formed a partnership with Aryaka, the cloud-first WAN Company. This partnership aimed to leverage Aryaka’s Cloud-First managed SD-WAN solution and Check Point CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge to provide and integrated security and SD-WAN as-a-Service.



Feb-2020: Palo Alto Networks extended its partnership with NTT, a world-leading global technology services provider. Under this expanded partnership, the companies aimed to provide a product line of intelligence-driven security products, which would assist companies to reduce risk by minimizing time to detect, predict, and respond to attacks.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Sep-2021: Check Point Software Technologies completed the acquisition of Avanan, a competitively priced email security solution. This acquisition aimed to integrate into the Check Point Infinity consolidated architecture to provide the world’s most secure email security offering.



Mar-2021: VMware took over Mesh7, an Enterprise-class Cloud Native distributed API Firewall & Gateway solution. This acquisition aimed to assist users to enhance application resiliency, reliability and decrease blind spots via the integration of deep Layer 7 insights with cloud, host, and reputation data.



Feb-2021: Palo Alto Networks signed an agreement to acquire Bridgecrew, a developer-first cloud security company. This acquisition aimed to enable “shift left” security, with Prisma Cloud being the first cloud security platform to provide security over the entire application lifecycle.



Feb-2021: Akamai Technologies acquired Inverse, a provider of zero-trust and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions. This acquisition aimed to improve Akamai’s enterprise security offerings and expand its portfolio of zero trust & secure access service edge solutions for IoT.



Jan-2021: Cisco acquired Banzai Cloud, a solution-oriented application platform. This acquisition aimed to expand Cisco’s capabilities and expertise via its demonstrated experience with comprehensive end-to-end cloud-native application development, runtime, deployment, and security workflows.



Nov-2020: Barracuda took over Fyde, a ZTNA provider. This acquisition aimed to expand the Barracuda CloudGen SASE platform with ZTNA capabilities. The Fyde solution would have instantly accessible as Barracuda CloudGen Access to companies of all sizes.



Oct-2020: Cisco took over Portshift, Kubernetes-native platform delivering security for containers and Kubernetes. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Cisco’s aim on the next generation of innovation by anticipating, investing in, and incubating the latest technologies, which the company can scale and take to market.



Sep-2020: Check Point Software Technologies acquired Odo Security, a software company. This expansion aimed to integrate Odo Security’s technology into its Infinity architecture.



Jun-2020: VMware acquired Lastline, a pioneer in anti-malware research and AI-powered network detection. This acquisition aimed to develop security solutions, which VMware can uniquely provide, ranging from the heart of the data center to customers in a branch office and all the way to mobile end-users at home or on the road.



May-2020: Zscaler acquired Edgewise Networks, a pioneer in securing application-to-application communications for public clouds and data centers. Following this acquisition, Edgewise expanded the Zscaler cloud-native platform and safeguard application-to-application communication to offer stronger security in public clouds and data centers.



May-2020: Open Systems took over Born in the Cloud, a specialist in cyber security threat detection, prevention and response. This acquisition aimed to expand Open Systems’ capabilities to serve the large and expanding market for Azure Sentinel services with enterprises across the globe.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2021: Palo Alto Networks launched Prisma SASE. This solution would ensure that companies stay secure and productive along with working fluidly between branch offices and home offices, and on the road. Prisma SASE is the combination of Prisma Access and Prisma SD-WAN into an integrated cloud-delivered service with leading network security and next-generation SD-WAN.



Sep-2021: Barracuda Networks unveiled a cloud-native SASE platform. This platform helps companies to control access to data from any device, anywhere, and anytime. In addition, the platform brings together Firewall-as-a-Service, Zero Trust Network Access, Secure SD-WAN, and Secure Web Gateway technology from Barracuda to gain SASE convergence.



Jun-2021: VMware launched VMware Cloud Web Security, a cloud-hosted service. VMware Cloud Web Security, delivered from the VMware SASE Platform, increases the benefits of VMware SD-WAN and VMware Secure Access to connect customers operating from any location to applications in the cloud with improved security enforcement alongside the path from the customer to the application.



Apr-2021: Zscaler expanded its popular zero trust cloud security platform with a new private service edge software offering. This new Zscaler ZPA Private Edge software is developed to stop in its tracks infected unmanaged and managed devices from spreading malware or ransom ware.



Mar-2021: Cisco launched SASE Architecture, a new offering. This offering would streamline security and networking by assisting network operations (NetOps) and security operations (SecOps) teams to safely connect customers to applications.



Mar-2021: Versa Networks launched Versa SASE services on Versa Titan, the solution designed for Lean IT organizations. Versa Titan is the industry’s first to closely combined full-featured SD-WAN, networking, and application & network analytics with full-stack security capabilities for Lean IT companies.



Oct-2020: Cisco Security introduced various innovations across its portfolio. These improvements include improved capabilities in Zero Trust; Extended Detection and Response (XDR); and Secure Access Services Edge (SASE).



Oct-2020: Cloudflare introduced its Cloudflare One secure access service edge (SASE) platform. This platform helps in integrating the company’s Access zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and Gateway secure web gateway (SWG) products with its Warp gateway customers along with its forthcoming next-generation firewall and remote browser isolation.



Sep-2020: Barracuda introduced CloudGen WAN, a secure SD-WAN service built natively on Microsoft Azure. This solution has been very popular among companies due to its ease of deployment and management, and overall value.



Jul-2020: Barracuda launched a new secure SD-WAN service built natively on Microsoft Azure. This service is the first SD-WAN solution that operates within Azure Virtual WAN Hubs.



Jun-2020: VMware introduced a secure access service edge (SASE) platform by integrating zero-trust networking into its SD-WAN. The integration of VMware’s VeloCloud SD-WAN with Workspace ONE end-users to allow zero-trust networking down to the device level.



