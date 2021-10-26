Istari Oncology Enters Into Manufacturing Agreement With FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to Advance its Viral Immunotherapy PVSRIPO

College Station, TX and Durham, NC, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) and Istari Oncology today announced that they have entered into an agreement for the manufacturing of Istari Oncology’s viral immunotherapy, PVSRIPO, currently being investigated for the treatment of solid tumors.



FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with experience in the development and manufacture of recombinant biopharmaceuticals and viral gene therapies. Istari Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on novel immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors.



Istari Oncology selected FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies as its partner for drug substance manufacturing and filling of its recombinant viral immunotherapy PVSRIPO, which is based on the Sabin Type 1 poliovirus vaccine. Drug substance manufacturing and filling will be carried out in FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing facility in College Station, Texas. Manufacturing at FDB will support Istari Oncology’s three ongoing clinical trials being conducted across six potential indications including glioblastoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, and head and neck cancer, as well as studies planned in the future.



“Our decision to collaborate with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies on the manufacturing of PVSRIPO has already paid off in multiple ways,” said Jamie Iudica, chief manufacturing officer, Istari Oncology. “Despite manufacturing constraints other biotechnology companies have experienced due to the pandemic, FDB has demonstrated a patient focused mindset and has continued to support Istari by working tirelessly to identify and mitigate supply risks for our clinical trials.”



"We are proud of our role as a manufacturing partner to Istari Oncology. Supporting the supply of potential therapies to oncology patients is at the core of what we do every day,” said Gerry Farrell, chief operating officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Texas site. “Our entire FDB team is honored to be playing a critical part of the clinical journey of PVSRIPO."

About PVSRIPO

PVSRIPO is an investigational immunotherapy based on the live attenuated Sabin type 1 poliovirus vaccine that has been genetically modified for safety. PVSRIPO targets cells using the poliovirus receptor CD155, which is widely expressed on both the malignant cells of most solid tumors and key antigen-presenting cells (APCs) within the tumor microenvironment. PVSRIPO targets tumors using three key mechanisms: 1) engagement and activation of APCs, leading to T cell priming and sustained, systemic anticancer immunity; 2) direct tumor cell killing and antigen release; and 3) amplification of the immune response via recall of poliovirus vaccine-specific T cells. PVSRIPO has been granted Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug Designation status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in recurrent glioblastoma, and Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designation status in refractory melanoma.

About Istari Oncology

Istari Oncology, Inc., headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of glioblastoma and a wide variety of solid tumors. Istari has licensed a broad range of patents and patent applications and has access to additional intellectual property to continue clinical and commercial development of these technologies. The company’s primary asset currently in clinical development is PVSRIPO. For more information, please visit: http://www.istarioncology.com.



About FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Teesside, UK, RTP, North Carolina, College Station, Texas, and Hillerød, Denmark. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over three decades of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™ cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmholdings.com.

###



