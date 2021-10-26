New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roselle Market By Form, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177782/?utm_source=GNW

It is widely utilized in animal feed, food, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, there are several applications of roselle in the manufacturing of jam, jelly, wine, syrup, juice, gelatin, ice cream, cake, and among others. This product contains exfoliating and anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it an important raw material for organic and natural cosmetics.



Roselle powder is very useful for hair & skin, which is why it is majorly utilized in a wide range of cosmetic & personal care products like hair oils and soaps. In addition, roselle is also majorly utilized as an ingredient in bakery and confectionery industries. It is also utilized as a helpful substitute for many other extract products. Roselle has gained traction across the world due to its high nutrient value that is beneficial for skin & hair. Thus, it is anticipated to witness high growth in demand in the upcoming years. The high demand for roselle in the cosmetic industry is estimated to bolster the growth of the Roselle market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic has hit almost every industry around the world. In particular, the roselle market has witnessed a negative impact of the pandemic. Several restrictions imposed on the companies due to the spread of the virus have made it more difficult for enterprises to survive in the market. However, many leniencies were also offered to the enterprises due to the hard situation. The high demand and low supply of the products have resulted in the increased prices of the product, which has slowed down the growth of the global economy.



The disruption in the supply chain of the world has led to the shortage of various products in the market. Along with that, the temporary ban on the manufacturing units has also created more pressure on the manufacturers to maintain a proper supply of their products. All these kinds of restrictions and disruptions have negatively impacted the roselle market and would slow down the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors:



Roselle helps in maintaining healthy gums and teeth



The calcium content of the roselle helps in protecting teeth by making the jaw bone strong and tough throughout a person’s life. It also makes sure about the tight-fitting teeth wherein bacteria cannot spread. Hence, it is extremely important for people to maintain a calcium-rich diet to prevent their teeth from any problem. Due to these reasons, consumers are highly consuming calcium-rich products, which in turn, are fueling the demand for roselle in the market.



The therapeutic value of the roselle plant



Roselle plant has been utilized as a medicinal value plant for centuries. It contains various types of nutrients that are highly important for human consumption. Traditionally, its leaves, flowers, and even stems were used to cure various health diseases like toothaches, urinary tract infections, and colds. The presence of nutrients like calcium, a few types of vitamins, fiber, and some minerals is motivating various manufacturers to use it in their products.



Market Restraining Factor:



Overconsumption of roselle can cause harmful effects



Excessive intake of roselle in any form can cause various health problems to stomach pain, headache, nausea, painful urination, gas, and ringing in the ears. Due to these problems, the usage of roselle in various food and beverage products would be restricted by the manufacturers as well as consumers. Moreover, manufacturers are also limiting their usage of their products due to these health drawbacks.



Form Outlook



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Powder and Liquid. The powder form of roselle is widely utilized in jam, jelly, wine, syrup, cake, juice, gelatin, and ice cream. It is due to the cost-effectiveness and high accessibility of roselle in the market. Additionally, the extensive usage of powder form of Roselle in pharma & cosmetics products as one of the ingredients has propelled the growth of the roselle market.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed and Cosmetics & Nutraceuticals. The meat product & poultry segment of the food & beverage industry acquired a prominent revenue share of the market. Furthermore, the rising importance of organic labeling in the pharmaceutical & nutrition industries due to the high awareness related to the drawbacks of chemicals utilized in manufacturing, cultivation, and processing of such products is estimated to fuel the growth of the segment.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into E-commerce, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty stores & Monobrand stores and Others. On the basis of sales channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment procured the largest share in the market in 2020 and is anticipated to display a promising growth rate over the forecast period. It is owing to the growing business of retail sales in various regions and accessibility of large shelf space for maximum sales.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. By region, North America emerged as the leading region in the roselle market in 2020 with the highest market share. It is due to the massive consumer base in the region and rising population. In addition, the increasing awareness among consumers related to the product advantages is anticipated to bolster the regional product consumption during the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Rossell India Limited, Roselle Farms, Guangzhou Runming Tea Co., Ltd., Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd, Buddha Teas, U.S. Wellness LLC, The Tao of Tea LLC, Apple Food Industries and Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.







