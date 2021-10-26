Blockchain Foundry to Present at the World’s First Fantom Developer Conference

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF”) (CSE:BCFN) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Fantom Developer Conference (“FantomDC”) via teleconference. FantomDC, presented by Keynote and the Fantom Foundation, is welcoming developers, engineers, visionary leaders, founders, economic pioneers and enterprising investors on October 25-29th at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, UAE with several panels of curated industry experts.



Dan Wasyluk (CEO of BCF) and Justin Silver (Technical Consultant to BCF) will be giving a presentation entitled “Getting NFTs to Market Quickly” at FantomDC on October 26, 2021 at 3:15PM local time (7:15AM on October 27th, Eastern Time). The presentation will discuss how to launch a project from idea to NFT in under a week using a custom-built pipeline for rapid NFT marketing, creation and deployment.

"We’re very excited to present at FantomDC! The NFT market is ripening and our custom-built NFTGen pipeline will enable much more than what is offered with typical NFTs. We hope our masterclass for developers will not only be informative but also inspire teams to turn their ideas into reality," said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF.

About Fantom Developer Conference

FantomDC is hosted by Keynote, organizers of The North American Bitcoin Conference (Miami) and the World Blockchain Forum (Dubai/London/New York), and the Fantom Foundation, developers of the scalable, secure, and decentralized Fantom Blockchain. Working together, Keynote and the Fantom Foundation seek to inspire and enable developers of all skill levels who seek to join the ranks of the innovative builders on the Fantom platform.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Dan Wasyluk

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 794-0994

dwasyluk@blockchainfoundry.com



