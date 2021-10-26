Cerner Enviza Aims To Accelerate Therapies And Improve Patient Outcomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global healthcare technology company, announces the launch of a new operating unit, Cerner EnvizaSM, that offers data-driven solutions and research services to help bring clarity to multi-dimensional data through real-world evidence and insights. The combined expertise of the Cerner and Kantar Health teams is expected to help accelerate discovery, development and deployment of therapies and advance clinical research and the life sciences industry to improve everyday health.



Today, new therapies can take on average 17 years and $2.5 billion to finally reach patients. Cerner Enviza was established to unlock the power of data and a network of research-ready health systems to help get therapies to patients more quickly and at less expense. In addition, a key focus will be on broadening the availability and participation in trials to help achieve more equitable results. For example, according to one study only 3% of physicians and patients participate in trials​ and only a fraction of eligible patients receive the new treatments​.

“The true promise of the digital age is to use data to improve everyday health around the world,” said David Feinberg, M.D., president and CEO, Cerner. “Healthcare is far too complex, inefficient and expensive. We have to break down industry silos and evolve from simply accumulating data to generating meaningful insights that can accelerate therapy development. With Cerner Enviza, we can arm researchers with diverse tools and datasets to help them address these challenges and help change the way we develop and deliver care for our patients."

For more than 20 years, Cerner has offered research and real-world data solutions to help caregivers and investigators launch or advance their efforts. Kantar Health worldwide has spent years helping life sciences researchers leverage data – both quantitative and qualitative – to better understand patient and treatment journeys. Cerner Enviza is dedicated to not only connecting – but bridging – industry and technology boundaries.

“With Cerner Enviza, we bring together the expertise, assets and capabilities of Kantar Health with Cerner’s technology and access to a large collection of deidentified patient health data,” said Mike Kelly, Global Head of Cerner Enviza. “Our approach unites the life sciences and healthcare providers to support research and trial opportunities across this ecosystem. The goal is to significantly reduce the timeframe and cost from idea to therapy delivery to help achieve better patient outcomes.”

Cerner Enviza aims to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of extraordinary insights and therapies to improve everyday health for people globally. By combining decades of innovation, life sciences knowledge and collaborative research, Cerner Enviza provides data-driven solutions and expertise that helps bring remarkable clarity to healthcare’s most important decisions. For more information, visit www.cernerenviza.com.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Cerner's management and could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The words “believe”, “aim”, “will”, “can”, “goal” or the negative of these words, variations thereof or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding the future benefits or synergies of the Kantar Health acquisition and the Cerner Enviza offering. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto could adversely affect our financial condition, future bookings and results of operations; significant competition and our ability to anticipate or respond quickly to market changes, changing technologies and evolving pricing and deployment methods and to bring this competitive offering to market in a timely fashion; risks inherent with business acquisitions, strategic investments, collaborations and the failure to achieve projected synergies, or divestitures; managing growth in the new markets in which we offer solutions, health care devices or services; long sales cycles for our solutions and services; risks associated with the loss or recruitment and retention of key personnel or the failure to successfully develop and execute succession planning to assure transitions of key associates and their knowledge, relationships and expertise; changing political, economic and regulatory influences, which could impact the purchasing practices and operations of our clients and increase costs to deliver compliant solutions and services; non-compliance with laws, regulations or certain industry initiatives or failure to deliver solutions or services that enable our clients to comply with laws or regulations applicable to their businesses; and, failure of the parties to achieve the intended synergies. Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors affecting Cerner's business is contained in Cerner's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since the statements speak only as of the date that they are made. Except as required by law, Cerner undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes in our business, results of operations or financial condition over time.