A Forbes Global2000 Manufacturing Company Chooses PrivX® OT Edition from SSH

Helsinki, Finland – October 26, 2021 – SSH announced today that a Forbes Global2000 (under 1000) ranked manufacturing company has selected PrivX as their Privileged Access Management Solution for Secure Access to OT plant environments. The customer is a new win for SSH.

“I am extremely pleased that we won this case with a new client who really is at the cutting edge of its industry solutions and sustainability, a true benchmark customer. This win highlights the strength of SSH PrivX OT Edition and our innovative approach to Securing Critical Privileged Access to highly important production environments” said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH

“PrivX has already proven to be a very competitive and capable product. With the latest customer addition, we are delivering on our strategy to develop a global clientele for PrivX among Zero Trust Just In Time hungry demanding target customers. To win in a ‘best of breed’ requirements setting is a great compliment to our highly skilled R&D, product management, and Professional Services teams.,” continued Dr. Tunkelo. “The customer chose PrivX over other competing solutions because of our modern solution architecture, leading-edge functionality, and agile integration capabilities.”

The subscription-based agreement initially offers services for a large number of third-party suppliers, administrators and experts for manufacturing sites around the globe. SSH will also provide supporting professional services to ensure that PrivX fulfills the needs of this state-of-the-art customer.

PrivX is a lean, quick-to-implement, and easy-to-use access management solution for privileged access in on-premise, hybrid, and cloud environments. PrivX helps clients to flexibly enable, monitor, and control access to critical infrastructure, production assets, and data according to user roles and privileges (RBAC).

Companies worldwide are using PrivX for various use cases, including securing their DevOps processes, provisioning access in IT/OT convergence between the production site and the cloud, protecting code repository access, and improving 3rd party access security both in interactive and application to application solutions.

For more PrivX information, please visit: https://www.ssh.com/solutions/privx-ot-secure-access-management





For more information :

Kristian Nieminen

SSH Communications Security Oyj

+358 50 3777970

kristian.nieminen@ssh.com





About SSH



SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industries.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki.www.ssh.com

