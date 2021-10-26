Risk Strategies Acquires Corrigan Johnston Risk Advisors

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Corrigan Johnston Risk Advisors, an all lines brokerage focused on transportation-related industries. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Headquartered in Basking Ridge, N.J., Corrigan Johnston was founded in 2006 by its current president, Patricia Corrigan Johnston. The firm specializes in developing tailored traditional and alternative risk programs and providing claims and loss control services to businesses in the franchised auto dealer and transportation-centric industries. The acquisition will bolster the capabilities of Risk Strategies’ National Transportation Practice.

“True specialty expertise sets Risk Strategies apart from our competitors,” said John Scroope, Risk Strategies’ National Director of Retail Operations. “Patty’s team is a perfect fit for our approach. They bring deep expertise of real value to our clients and, when paired with our people and resources, extraordinary growth potential.”

Corrigan Johnston’s focus industries include last mile delivery – including motor carriers, freight forwarders and independent contractor fleets – and moving and storage firms, as well as franchised automobile dealerships. The firm offers clients all commercial coverages, including Commercial Auto, General Liability, Cargo, Property, Umbrella and Excess Liability, and the whole suite of Professional Liability coverages. It has particular expertise in tailored workers’ compensation coverage, which has been a specialty since its founding.

“Corrigan Johnston Risk Advisors, Inc. are thrilled to join Risk Strategies, an organization whose culture, values and ethos mirror our own,” said Patricia Corrigan Johnston. “We are excited by the opportunity to offer our clients the full breadth of products and services of a large organization, while maintaining our boutique agency feel and high-touch service model.”

Risk Strategies has built market leading national specialty capabilities in risk management and insurance placement for both last mile delivery and moving and storage firms. In 2017, Risk Strategies acquired Brightstone Insurance Services, a pioneering specialist in the last mile delivery industry, and in 2020 acquired global relocation insurance and risk management specialty broker UNIRISC, Inc.

About Risk Strategies



Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, and employee benefits risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices located nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com