Good Gaming Confirms Q4 2021 Mainnet Launch of First-to-Market NFT Game, MicroBuddies™

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) ("Good Gaming" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that it expects the official mainnet launch of MicroBuddies™ to happen in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company is currently implementing a significant patchwork upgrade to the game in order to prepare for a second round of beta testing and a UI/UE upgrade in preparation for the mainnet launch.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has successfully bridged over to the Polygon blockchain through the Polygon Mumbai Testnet, which will ensure a seamless transition that will allow for faster transactions with significantly reduced gas fees once the game officially launches later this year.

The latest v1.3 patchwork update slated for this week will address server error messages wherever possible, batch transactions at the extractor, improvements to the loading efficiencies in the replicators similar to the extractor hotfixes, and advanced sorting.

Douglas "Fluxty'' Wathen, Good Gaming Lead Gaming Developer, stated, "Our Nano Factory token holders have come through for us with excellent feedback, which has allowed us to develop over two dozen changes since October 5th to perfect our NFT game. To date, we currently have over 200 active beta testers who have created over 19,000 MicroBuddy NFT's. The new patchwork upgrade will allow for significant changes to be made."

Wathen continued, "Based on our beta tester's feedback and experiences over the last three weeks, we plan on enhancing our user interface (UI) in order to create a greater depth, look and feel to the user experience (UE) as we enter the final stages of preparation for our mainnet launch this year. Upon our next patchwork upgrade this week, we plan on wiping the slate clean in our beta test format in order to start a second round of beta test play. We encourage all Nano Factory token holders to participate."

New beta test participants are urged to review our latest YouTube video guide for playing our beta format of Microbuddies™ that covers all the gameplay in-depth.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zL3VlJbktUQ

The Company is also pleased to report that it has also experienced significant growth in social media following over the last 30 days, with over 1,500 additional members now on its Telegram community and a 50% increase in the size of its active Discord community.

A new leveling system for community members has been implemented on the MicroBuddies™ Discord. This leveling system will be based upon a member's participation and interaction on the Discord and will allow for people to obtain valuable information and perks, and to participate in future anticipated merchandise and Nano Factory token giveaways.

The Company encourages everyone to join the MicroBuddies™ Discord community in order to communicate with other players, have robust discussions about gameplay, and receive up-to-date information from the Company's game developer, Fluxty.

The official Microbuddies™ Discord:

https://discord.gg/MicroBuddies

About NFTs

The NFT market has created tremendous new opportunities in the art and gaming industry. As of September 01, 2021, more than $5.5 billion was spent on NFTs, representing an increase of 50 times the trading of Q4 2020.

NFT breeding games such as CryptoKitties operate by allowing players to collect virtual cats and "breed" them together to make new, unique cats. The NFTs can then be sold to others on third-party marketplaces such as OpenSea and typically pay a royalty of 2.5%-10% to the organization that created the project. With a recent valuation exceeding $7.6 billion dollars for its parent company Dapper Labs and NFT games like Axie Infinity, which recently posted over $2 billion in sales YTD, the Company feels its first-to-market NFT game MicroBuddies™ is poised to obtain market share in the NFT gaming space.

https://blockworks.co/nft-market-is-far-from-over-as-sales-hit-12-month-high/

https://news.bitcoin.com/end-of-augusts-nft-sales-tapped-all-time-high-at-1-billion-last-weeks-nft-sales-hit-821-million/

About MicroBuddies™

Good Gaming, Inc. is in the final stages of preparation for the mainnet launch of its first-to-market collectible NFT game, MicroBuddies™, where players will be able to collect lovable, self-replicating microbes that passively produce their own in-game currency GOO™.

GOO™ can be used to replicate new MicroBuddies™ from existing ones and customize their genome using a strategic artificial selection process. Well-bred MicroBuddies™ will have a high rate of GOO™ production, so players who develop their skills will be able to create greater opportunities for themselves.

At the Polygon Mainnet launch of MicroBuddies™, a player will use their special Nano Factory Tokens to synthesize Generation 0 MicroBuddies™ and begin the game. The first 2,500 MicroBuddies™, collectively known as Generation 0, are expected to be the rarest and most scarce set of MicroBuddies™ and what the rest of the game will propagate from. If the Nano Factory Tokens sell out, or a player fails to purchase a Nano Factory Token prior to the launch of the game, the only way to acquire a MicroBuddy and play will be to first purchase one from another player on the secondary market at the fair market value.

To purchase MicroBuddies™ limited edition Nano Factory Tokens, go to:

https://microbuddies.io

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to include establishing multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developing our completely custom-developed NFT blockchain game, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming industry. As a staff and community, our goal is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit: https://www.good-gaming.com

