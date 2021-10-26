New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Railway Cybersecurity Market By Offering, By Type, By Application, By Security Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177780/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to it, railway cybersecurity aims to protect the infrastructure and enterprise data from harmful cyberattacks. Moreover, the authorities define the focus of the railway on the intensity of threat and their vulnerabilities. Railway cybersecurity provides services and solutions to recognize cyber-attacks and define countermeasures with the help of automated systems.



Some of the major catalysts for the growth of the railway cybersecurity market is a surge in the number of railways cyberattacks and a constantly growing demand for cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the global railway cybersecurity market would witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the growing deployment of automated technologies and IoT, government norms, and statutes regarding data protection like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Moreover, the growth of the market is further boosted by the growing installation of cybersecurity solutions, and a surge in the number of the cyber-attack vulnerability of rail traffic management like traffic control, routing, signaling, and among others.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



With the global COVID-19 pandemic, the leading railway component makers/solution vendors introduced the postponement of production/services because of the reduced demand, supply chain disruptions, and to safeguard the security of their workers. The demand for commercial rail vehicles and mass transportation reduced in 2020 which further influenced the delay in the installation of railway cybersecurity initiatives. In addition, the development of the new rail projects is likely to be hampered by the low amount of budget allocations for R&D activities due to the outbreak of the global pandemic. The demand for railway cybersecurity solutions is mainly affected by the allocation of government budgets, combined with the demand from rail operators. Moreover, the production and sales of rail vehicles in 2020 are expected to be decreased by the current COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease had a major impact on the railway cybersecurity market due to the reduced demand for freight trains in 2020.



Due to the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, rail traffic has been severely affected. As per the Deutsche Bahn, the utilization of regional passenger and long-distance trains declined to 15% of usual demand during the restrictions due to the global pandemic. The loss of freight has forced the goods train occupied to approximately 70% of their usual capacity. The global pandemic also caused the postponement of the various railways’ initiatives, particularly in India, where the period of lockdown norms was inordinately high. Organizations like Alstom and Thales faced a major loss in their revenue in the domain of railways because of the outbreak of the global pandemic. The pandemic would have a short-term impact; though, the railway industry would regain its earlier position in a short period, showing robust growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, the growth would be boosted by the massive number of investments in Very High Speed (VHS) and High Speed (HS) rail frameworks.



Market Growth Factors:



Supportive initiatives by the numerous governments for smart railways



The concept of smart cities is further driven by the growing urbanization around the world. Various governments are planning to take numerous smart city initiatives to offer a superior transportation framework and accelerating operational activities in the public transportation domain. The installation of smart railway systems needs combined efforts from different stakeholders like telecom operators, service providers, infrastructure providers, manufacturers, public sectors, and user groups.



The surge in the demand for cloud-based services



The rising demand for cloud-based analytics, services, and mobile internet technologies is because of their effective IT management and robust security capabilities. Due to the massive surge in big data uses, the degree of complications would also increase, provided the growing data pool, new technologies, and consistent requirements to reduce the cost. These aspects would impact the development of new analytics platforms and data storage.



Market Restraining Factor:



Low availability of cybersecurity expertise and absence of strategic planning



One of the main concerns present across every security company is the absence of skilled security experts. Security experts need the latest sets of expertise, advanced expertise in analytics, cloud computing security, and forensic investigations in order to fight against cyberattacks. The growing cyberattacks threats have caused the scarcity of critical security skills and experts. Railway cybersecurity vendors and service operators must take extra efforts so as to reduce the gap developed by the absence for cybersecurity skills.



Offering Outlook



Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Services like risk assessment, designing, and development are the beginning phases of any cybersecurity solution utilized in railways, while maintenance and support services are included in the post-implementation phase. As there is a constant evolvement in cyber-attacks, the requirement for support and maintenance services is growing during the lifetime of cybersecurity solutions. The demand for cybersecurity services is expected to be fueled by the surge in the demand for secure and safe connected railways infrastructure. In addition, the adoption of IoT in railway systems will become a major factor in boosting the growth of this segment.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Infrastructural and On-board. The on-board segment would obtain the prominent revenue of the global railway cybersecurity market during the forecast period. The on-board railway cybersecurity would exhibit a promising growth rate during the forecast period. In addition, there are a growing number of rapid railways mainly integrated with sophisticated on-board systems for safety and convenience.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Passenger Trains and Freight Trains. The passenger train segment is expected to obtain a significant revenue share of the global railway cybersecurity market during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment will be the dominating segment in the overall market throughout the forecast years. The security of the passenger train framework is more complicated as compared to the freight segment as there is an open infrastructure, multiple access points, and a massive user base.



Security Type Outlook



Based on Security Type, the market is segmented into Application Security, Data Security, Network Security, System Administration, End Point Security, and Others. These solutions safeguard databases from invalid access, malware attacks, and other risks and threats. In May 2020, the IT networks of the Swiss maker of railway rolling stock, Stadler, faced a malware attack to obtain the information without permission. This data theft attack could mean the leakage of confidential data from customers or employees. In January 2019, there was a major data leak attack on the official online booking platform of the China Railways (CR). Cyber attackers obtained the private data of approximately 5 million individuals, including their names, ID numbers, and passwords. These cases of data leakage are expected to boost the growth of the segment over the forthcoming years.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific would exhibit the fastest growth rate in the global railway cybersecurity market during the forecast period. Factors such as fast urbanization and the surge in the population are boosting the development projects of rail networks and hence, urban rail & mainline infrastructure construction in this region. This factor is highly responsible for the massive growth of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Siemens AG, Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Hitachi, Ltd. and ENSCO, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Railway Cybersecurity Market



Aug-2020: Hitachi Rail acquired a UK-based technology firm, Perpetuum. Following this acquisition, the technology firm would work on optimizing, developing, and improving the application of the technology in Hitachi’s international transportation portfolio.



Jun-2020: Siemens entered into an agreement to acquire UltraSoC Technologies Ltd, an independent provider of SoC infrastructure. Under this acquisition, Siemens would integrate UltraSoC’s into the Xcelerator suite as a part of Mentor’s Tessent software product portfolio. This integration would allow a unified data-driven infrastructure, which can improve the safety, product quality, and cyber security, and the development of a complete solution to aid semiconductor sector users to tackle the core challenges like malicious attacks, software and hardware bugs, functional safety, device early-failure & wear-out, and manufacturing defects.



Feb-2020: ENSCO’s Rail Division expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new office in downtown Colorado. This expansion would support ENSCO’s railway research, asset management, condition assessment, and cyber security business segments, developing on ENSCO’s expanding presence in Colorado by its Aerospace Division.



Sep-2019: Toshiba Infrastructure System & Solution (TISS) signed a contract with Taiwan High-Speed Rail Corporation. In this contract, TISS would supply the replacement of electric tools for 30 Series 700T trainsets, which is operated by the Taiwan High-Speed Rail Corporation.



Jul-2019: Huawei signed a memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Railway Company (SAR). In this agreement, the companies would collaborate on a variety of smart railway initiatives, which would include the application of a next-generation railway wireless network, cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT).



Feb-2019: Cisco expanded its geographical footprints in Singapore by establishing a co-innovation and cyber security center. This expansion would enable the company to bring together the market players, government organizations, start-ups to work on regional challenges in cyber security and the Internet of Things (IoT).



Mar-2018: Siemens signed an agreement to acquire Invensys Rail, a division of Invensys, a UK-based multinational engineering company. With this acquisition, Siemens will the companies will focus on expand its foothold in the developing global rail automation market. Their combined business would ensure profitable growth opportunities worldwide for the Siemens Infrastructure & Cities Sector.



Apr-2017: Siemens expanded its global footprint by establishing a new business, Digital Rail services in the US. This business uses intelligent sensors as well as advanced software platforms to incorporate intelligence behind billions of data points generated over the country’s rail system. Moreover, these insights would aid all the U.S. rail operators to enhance their operation and develop an "Internet of Trains" to bring infrastructure and vehicles in the digital era.



