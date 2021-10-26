Revolo Biotherapeutics to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo Bio” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, announced today that management will provide a corporate update at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 15-17, 2021.



The presentation will include a discussion of the company’s two recently initiated phase 2 clinical trials of ‘1104 in allergen sensitivity and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). The Company will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings during the event.

Presentation Details

Conference: Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Room: Track 7

Time: 4:40-5:10 p.m. ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel58/revob/2277720

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function and is entering its second Phase 2 clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2 clinical trial for non-infectious uveitis. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and a Phase 2 clinical trial for allergic disease. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

Company Contact

Marylyn Rigby, VP Investor Relations & Marketing

mrigby@revolobio.com

Media Contact

Monica Rouco Molina, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1-929-469-3850

mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com