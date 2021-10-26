New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pore Strips Market By Ingredient, By End Use, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177778/?utm_source=GNW

The formation of blackheads starts when the oil in the pores of the skin comes in contact with the oxygen present in the air. Pore strips are easy to use and are painless. The alternatives of pore strip such as scrubs requires few hours to get the desirable results, as it is a lengthy process that consists of several steps. Thus, pore strips require less time and are very effective, hence it is anticipated that this will boost the product demand in the coming years, particularly among the millennials.



The growth of the market would witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the booming retail channels from the leading brands like Shiseido Co., Sephora, and Estée Lauder. In addition, various retailers are setting up their business on the online platform because customers are now shifting towards online shopping. Also, customers get a number of variations for the same product offered by different brands. These factors are anticipated to fuel the pore strips market in the upcoming years. The growing demand for imported products and developing markets would open new growth avenues for the online platform. In developing nations like India & China, customers mainly choose e-commerce companies like Flipkart in India and Tmall in China.



Customers are willing to buy the products that give them relief in lesser time but for a longer duration and display the desire for choosing the same product again and again. In addition, there are constant improvements done in the permanent and long-term skincare products that prevent skin from pollution, ultraviolet sun rays, and harmful environment. These improvements are possible due to swift growth in skincare technology. Nowadays, the sales of skincare have increased as teenagers and millennials are focusing on keeping their skin healthy and acne-free.



COVID-19 Impact



The effect of COVID-19 has been witnessed in several nations across the globe. Due to this, World Health Organization (WHO) announced it as a public health emergency. The governments of various nations declared lockdown, travel band, flight cancellation, and restricted all indoor & outdoor events. This led to hampering the supply chains of products. Several industries faced a slowdown in their business including the pore strips market. As lockdown was imposed during COVID-19, the manufacturing plants were closed, which led to hindering the supply chain of the pore strips market.



Moreover, the population was forced to stay at their home due to the COVID-19 guidelines, they started inclining towards homemade remedies due to the fear of getting infected, which resulted in declining the demand for pore strips, thereby hindered the growth of the pore strips market during the pandemic. Further, all parlors and beauty stores across the world were also closed, which is again attributed to the declined demand for these strips. However, it is estimated that in the post-COVID-19 period, the demand for pore strips will expand, especially through an e-commerce platform that would open new growth avenues for the pore strips market in the coming years.



Market Growth Factors:



The emergence of new products in the market



The market players are rapidly launching new products with enhanced quality of the product to offer more benefits to customers. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the pore strips market. The manufactures are providing variations in the products according to the skin of the customers. The presence of an excessive range of designs and variety of flavored pore strips are adding advantages to the sales of these strips. In addition, the advancement in technology has facilitated the packaging and labeling of this product, which is propelling the growth of the pore strips market.



Growing urbanization in emerging nations



The demand for numerous cosmetics and skincare products is increasing due to rising urbanization in the emerging nations across the world, leading to boost in the growth of the pore strips market. Based on the statistics by United Nations, there is a significant rise in the urban population across the world in the last couple of years. In addition, several families are migrating from rural areas to urban areas, which has changed the living style of the people and are focusing on enhancing their physical appearance, thereby, increasing the demand for beauty products including pore strips.



Market Restraining Factor:



Pore strips are not suitable for people having sensitive and thin skin



Excessive use of pore strips may create black spots and damage the skin. For people who have thin or sensitive skin, pore strips may act as an abrasive product because it may cause skin irritation, leading to red rashes on the skin. Polyquaternium-37, a polymeric quaternary ammonium salt is used as an ingredient in making pore strips, could have negative impacts like irritation on thin or sensitive skin. In addition, many customers had bad experiences like broken tiny blood vessels and capillaries after using pore strips.



Ingredient Outlook



Based on Ingredient, the market is segmented into Non-charcoal and Charcoal. The non-charcoal segment is witnessing an upsurge due to the its benefits offered like reducing irritation & itching and helps in keeping dry skin hydrated, thereby boosting the growth of the segment. For example, tea tree oil is the most famous oil and contains properties like anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial, which helps in curing acne problems, owing to this reason this oil is used as an antiseptic.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Home and Salon. The customer’s purchasing habits and behavior are positively influenced by several factors such as the adopting of unique marketing strategies like promotion of products on social media platforms, and the premiumization of the products by key players of the market. Many times, customers purchase such products in bulk to use them at home as per their convenience and work schedules. Moreover, several product manufacturers like Bioré Skincare are promoting their products at various platforms like skin clinics & premium salons to gain the attention of customers, which would help in increasing the sales of their products.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Pore Strips Market by Region in 2020, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2027. The Europe market is experiencing a CAGR of 6.6% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The North America market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; L’Oréal SA, Unilever PLC and Sephora SA (LVMH SE) are the forerunners in the Pore Strips Market. Companies such as Kao Corporation and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Ulta Beauty, Inc., Earth Therapeutics Ltd., Sephora SA, Tonymoly Co., Ltd., Boscia, LLC (FANCL Corporation), Elegare Beauty Pvt. Ltd., L’Oreal Group, Kao Corporation and Unilever PLC.



Strategies Deployed in Pore Stripes Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2021: Walgreen teamed up with Blue Shield, a non-profit mutual benefit corporation. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to increase their access to health care, reduce costs, and introduce modern services to improve the customer experience for families, individuals, and communities across California.



Aug-2021: L’Oréal signed a partnership agreement with Clue, a menstrual tracking app. Through this collaboration, the companies would connect L’Oréal’s historic skincare knowledge & beauty-tech ambitions with Clue’s leadership in data-driven technology & reproductive health.



Mar-2021: Sephora Collection teamed up with Coach, an American fashion house. Together, the companies aimed to launch a limited-edition collection of makeup named Coach x Sephora Collection, which features exclusive design elements inspired by the free-spirited attitude & legacy of Coach and the beauty professionals of the Sephora Collection.



Feb-2021: Sephora Collection entered into a partnership with Brother Vellies, a premium fashion brand. Under this partnership, Sephora Collection aimed to introduce a limited-edition collection of designer makeup bags. This collaboration enabled the making of Brother Vellies’ luxury accessories that feature traditional artisanal design practices & techniques and could be accessible to every customer through three affordable makeup bag designs, which are available on Sephora.com & at Sephora stores.



Feb-2021: Kao came into an agreement with JTA. Under this agreement, the companies focused on making Bioré UV the association’s official sunscreen brand. In addition, the companies would work together at tennis schools, tennis tournaments, and related events to create awareness among people about the advantages of using UV products to prevent skin from sunburn prevention.



Jan-2021: Kao Corporation came into partnership with Nykaa, a lifestyle retailer. Together, the companies would work to release the global brand, Bioré. This brand would emerge as a frontrunner in the Japanese market while Kao is planning to introduce the brand online across the pan-Indian market.



Dec-2020: Sephora formed a partnership with Kohl’s, an American department store retail chain. Under this partnership, the companies intended to build a new trend of elevated Beauty at Kohl’s by combining Kohl’s omnichannel convenience & expansive customer reach with Sephora’s prestige product selection, exceptional beauty experience, and service.



Nov-2020: Ulta Beauty partnered with Target Corporation, an American retail corporation. Together, the companies would work to transform the beauty landscape with Ulta Beauty at Target. Through the shop-in-shop concept, the companies would provide established and growing prestige brands online and in select Target locations across the US.



Sep-2020: Sephora came into partnership with Instacart, the North American leader in grocery delivery. This partnership focused on providing same-day delivery within an hour from nearby all Sephora store locations around North America.



Jun-2020: Ulta Beauty formed a partnership with Credo Beauty, the clean beauty pioneer. This partnership would provide guests of Ulta Beauty a complete, beauty collection with better and more choices and extraordinary transparency associated with ingredients, sourcing, and fragrance.



Jun-2020: L’Oréal came into partnership with Amazon, an American multinational conglomerate. The objective of this partnership is to leverage data and tech to offer broadly available products & experiences.



Apr-2020: Walgreens formed a partnership with Postmates, an American quick-commerce, and food delivery service. Together, the companies aimed to expand their on-demand delivery to existing service customers across the US to fulfill the growing demand for home delivery. Additionally, customers in this region could get health and wellness products, comprising select over-the-counter medications, and other household necessities & convenient products that are required to be delivered to customers from more than 7,000 Walgreens stores.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2021: Sephora entered into an agreement to acquire Feelunique, a major online prestige beauty retailer. This acquisition would strengthen the company’s online business and also expand its reach in the British market.



Jun-2021: Unilever entered into an agreement to acquire Paula’s Choice, a leading digital-led skincare brand from TA Associates. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand the reach and availability of the brand’s products to a large audience.



Apr-2021: Kao Corporation merged two of its companies, Sofina Beauty Counseling and Kanebo Beauty Counseling, under the name Kao Beauty Brands Counseling. Through this merger, the company aimed to escalate the development of robust brands in concert with their operations.



Feb-2021: L’Oréal took over Takami, a premium skincare brand. Under this acquisition, Takami’s expertise in renowned beauty treatments and its omnichannel distribution would help in supporting L’Oréal Luxe.



Geographical Expansions:



Feb-2021: Sephora expanded its geographical footprints by establishing stores across 60 freestanding client-centric locations & 200 locations opening inside Kohl’s stores. Through this expansion, the company aimed to expand its presence in off-mall locations in order to make Sephora products available at various beauty stores around the US.



