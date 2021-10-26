Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Acquires Brother Buds™ Medical Cannabis Delivery Service and Brand

SHERIDAN, WY, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ formally announces the acquisition of Brother Buds™, a Licensed California medical cannabis delivery service. Mr.‌ Sam Barraza, CEO ‌of‌ ‌MKH‌ ‌Ventures,‌ ‌states,‌ ‌''We are proud to announce the acquisition of Brother Buds™ into Critical Solutions. This acquisition provides the company new revenue streams, expertise in cannabis delivery, and experienced personnel. We start first with medical delivery to initially expand and integrate the processes into our infrastructure and relationships.” Mr. Barraza adds, “We expect to gain new revenues as we license the Brother Buds™ brand to our subsidiaries and we will sell our brands and products to other distributors. In the coming weeks, our shareholders can expect to see additional brands and products added to the delivery service, along with new key executives being added to the management team.”

Mr. Munck, VP of Business Development adds, “Brother Buds™ has extensively test marketed its delivery service to the southern California counties from Los Angeles to San Diego and the Inland Empire with over 18 million population in 2020. We know that one driver’s gross sales are between $15k to $20k per month and that area has a potential of 100 drivers being added over 24 months to 36 months time period. Sales could easily reach $1.5 million per month in that time span. The asset value would be worth well over $10 million with 100 drivers delivering for Brother Buds™”.

Mr. Munck concludes, “The all stock acquisition demonstrates that other companies are now seeing the value of being an asset in the Critical Solutions holding company. With this acquisition, Critical Solutions has strategically developed cannabis assets from “seed to sale” allowing for greater profit by being vertically integrated.”

About Critical Solutions, Inc.

Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSLI) is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS). Critical Solutions, Inc. acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at http://criticalsolutionsinc.com/

About Brother Buds™

Brother Buds™ is a regional medical cannabis delivery service that has partnered with cannabis delivery license holders to provide products and services to southern California cannabis market. To view the company’s products and subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at http://www.BrotherBuds.com/ .

