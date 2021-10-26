New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global People Counting System Market By Component, By Type, By Technology, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177775/?utm_source=GNW

e., number of people going through a particular way or an entrance. It is utilized in several applications for footfall analysis and queue management like supermarkets, retailers, brick & mortar stores, and transport hubs. Several types of people counters are available in the market based on the budget and requirements of the stores such as thermal imaging systems, WIFI trackers, Infrared beams, Simple manual clickers, and video counters. Currently, many new technologies such as thermal sensing, infrared beams, video, and among others, are integrated into people counting systems.



The surging awareness about retail analytics in order to understand customer behavior and preferences in the hospitality, retail, and entertainment sectors is expected to open new growth avenues for the global people counting system market. Additionally, retailers are compelled to deploy sophisticated people counters due to the developing retail industry and increased acceptance of digitized technologies. Moreover, the higher adoption of automated systems across various industries is helping people counting systems to achieve high popularity in transportation & retail applications. A number of market vendors are launching 2D and 3D video-integrated counting systems that are capable of offering precise traffic measurement results because of the installation of cameras and stereo vision cameras. Therefore, these factors are likely to augment the growth of the people counting system market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Governments around the world have imposed stringent lockdown restrictions including stay-at-home orders that prohibited individuals to go out in public. As there was no or lesser number of people going through any passage or entrance, the demand for people counting systems was reduced dramatically. The global people counting system market had witnessed an adverse impact due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, hence declined the demand & adoption of people counting systems across the world.



Due to this, a decline was observed in the development of the global people counting market throughout the first half of 2020. This trend remained the same till the first quarter of 2021. Moreover, the demand & deployment of people counting systems would boost again due to the rising production and the increased demand for occupancy monitoring, identification of customer behavior analytics, and visitor footfall count in store during the second or third quarter of 2021.



Market Growth Factors:



The market growth is set to boost due to the increasing combination of 4D technology with video-based people counters



Various end-user verticals like hospitality, retail, healthcare, and transportation have been significantly deploying 2D and 3D people counting systems. 2D people counting systems refer to the video-based monocular single-lens device that is appropriate for low-traffic and highly lit environments. In addition, these people counting systems display as high as 95% accuracy.



Facilitate the energy-saving



It becomes possible to save the energy-consumption by understanding the occupancy levels and traffic patterns of every space. Building owners may want to lower down the temperature in a place when capacity is full to enhance the comfort of the occupant. For this purpose, the people counting system plays a vital role in counting the number of people inside the premises. In addition, these systems can also utilize this data to maximize when spaces are not being occupied; assisting in decreasing energy costs and enhances sustainability.



Market Restraining Factor:



The global market is expected to hamper due to the thriving e-commerce sector



Factors such as the advent of several online shopping portals and the thriving e-commerce industry are expected to hinder the growth of the global people counting system market. As per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the leading 13 worldwide B2C e-commerce companies’ sales were approximately USD 2.9 trillion in 2020. The B2C e-commerce sales involve the transaction between end-users and online retailers only.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. Organizations have been putting heavy investments in the development of advanced technologies that are capable of operating in various settings without affecting the effectiveness of people counting systems.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Bidirectional and Unidirectional. This system has achieved high popularity in every industry; though, retail & commercial spaces are likely to significantly deploy people counting systems. Moreover, the deployment of people counting systems has been boosted by the surge in the number of shopping malls, supermarkets, and retail stores across the world.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Thermal Imaging, Infrared Beam, Video-based Technology and Others. The video-based people counter segment would display a promising growth rate during the forecast period. Factor such as the increased demand for accuracy as this technology can offer a highly accurate count of visitors in comparison to other traditional technologies. These systems show up to 96% accuracy in both directions; they can be connected with advanced analytical systems that can assist the end-users with in-store analytics, queue management, dwell time measurement, and among others.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Retail Stores, Supermarkets, & Shopping Malls, Transportation, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Corporate, Sports, BFSI, Hospitality, and Others. Retailers can accrue various advantages from people counting systems by acquiring key performance indicators (KPIs) that show their present business outlook. Moreover, the leading players of the market are constantly upgrading their product offerings and closing deals by coming into agreements with several retail stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls to enhance customer retention by deploying people counting systems.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the dominating region in the people counting system market in 2020. The region is likely to showcase similar kind of position even during the forecasting period. The presence of technically sophisticated retail stores and shopping malls, amusement parks, stadiums, and banks are responsible for the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growth of the regional market would witness bright prospects due to the existence of a large number of airports that need visitor counting and monitoring solutions.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Vivotek, Inc., Eurotech Group PLC, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, V-Count, Inc., FootfallCam, Traf-Sys, Inc., IEE S.A. (Aerospace Hi-tech), Infodev Electronic Designers International, Inc., Sensormatic Electronics Corporation (Johnson Controls), and RetailNext Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in People Counting System Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2021: Vivotek teamed up with the new MRT Red Line of Thailand. Under this collaboration, Thailand’s new MRT Red Line used intelligent surveillance cameras to strengthen its security system. VIVOTEK’s MD8563-EH is a compact 2-megapixel network camera with vandal-proof IK10-rated metal housing suitable for transportation applications, including buses and trains.



May-2021: Sensormatic, a subsidiary of Johnson controls extended its partnership with VSBLTY Groupe Technologies, a retail technology, and marketing company. This expansion aimed to provide two new products viz. shopper demographics and shopper views. These products would enable retailers to enhance consumer engagement during purchase and identify demographic insights boosting those purchase decisions. In addition, this partnership would offer new insights to Sensormatic Solutions and retailers to make informed business decisions.



Apr-2021: RetailNext came into a partnership with Raydiant, a vendor of cloud-based digital signage technology to retail businesses and restaurants. With restricted occupancy needs throughout the pandemic, retailers were forced to utilize personnel to manually monitor store occupancy. Under this partnership, both the companies would cut down this requirement by automating this process and showcasing present occupancy levels on in-location screens, freeing up staff and smoothing the customer experience.



Mar-2021: Vivotek formed a partnership with Soyal Technology, one of the most prestigious leading access control manufacturers in Taiwan. Under this partnership, VIVOTEK rolled out the integrated access control and IP surveillance solution, which can be deployed in several fields at once and hence set up a substantially superior security level in a smarter way. With facial recognition and video tagging, the latest solution can precisely confirm people in and out and then eventually monitor where visitors go once they have entered.



Feb-2021: RetailNext formed a partnership with Watcom Group, the largest store analytics provider in Russia. By utilizing the RetailNext platform, Watcom Group would become capable to provide the most advanced, simple to manage, and cost-efficient entrance traffic/football analytics and sophisticated analytics needed to maximize the marketing, operations, and merchandising inside of the store.



Jan-2021: RetailNext came into partnership with Meiyume, a vendor of digital signage, consumer demographic analysis, display traffic analytics, and product interaction tracking solutions. The partnership aimed to increase the capabilities of meiyume. By using the RetailNext hardware and AI software, Meiyume would assist its customers to monitor the complete path of every customer in the store, the product sections they visit, etc., and help in superior visual merchandising and store planning decisions. In addition, the partnership would indicate the strong foothold of RetailNext in the beauty space and create new opportunities in other categories and regions.



Oct-2020: RetailNext entered into a partnership with BrightSign, ConcretePlatform, Crave Retail, Creative Realities, Gaiadigits, MishiPay, Purple Wifi, Qudini, Radius8, StoreForce, Waitwhile, and Visionect. The partnership would allow the customers of RetailNext to use their in-store data to boost more solutions that are tailored as per their requirements across operations, marketing, and consumer engagement.



May-2020: V-Count came into collaboration with Jersey Strong, a chain of health and fitness clubs. Through this collaboration, Jersey Strong installed VCare, a real-time occupancy solution of V-Count across 12 of its gyms in New Jersey, USA. In addition, this collaboration would help Jersey Strong to closely monitor the number of people at the fitness center to follow the state occupancy regulations.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2021: Johnson Controls rolled out its ultra-modern high-performance Tyco Illustra Pro PTZ cameras. These cameras include AI integrated edge analytics that identifies and classifies objects like people, buses, bicycles, cars & motorbikes, buses, cars, and motorbikes, and Intelligent Guard auto-tracking functionality on the basis of face or people detection.



Feb-2021: FootfallCam unveiled the FootfallCam 3D Mini, a people counter developed for smart restrooms. By substituting conventional planned bathroom maintenance with more focused demand-based servicing, the FootfallCam 3D Mini would allow the companies to manage their facilities in a better way.



Dec-2020: V-Count introduced its latest ultra-modern people counting/ tracking sensor Ultima AI. The product’s comprehensive approach combines all the main solutions of People Counting, Gender & Age Recognition, Queue Management, Zone Counting & Heatmap, and Real-time Occupancy into the thinnest people counting sensor in the world with ultra-modern features and simple installation.



Oct-2020: Vivotek unveiled its iNSIGHT series fixed dome camera, the FD9392-EHTV-O, and AI-box, the IE9111-O. The iNSIGHT series displays higher value and better understanding along with representing the future of deploying an open platform approach in physical surveillance products, allowing software application developers, system integrators, and users to collaboratively develop an open, effective and intelligent video age.



Business Expansions:



Jun-2020: RetailNext expanded its business by creating ShopSafe, a not-for-profit enterprise. ShopSafe is aimed at getting American retail businesses open again with infrastructure to provide real-time occupancy data for shoppers to highly understand precautionary steps in place.



