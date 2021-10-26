New York, NY, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great news! Global Good Networks is rebranding, and it’s gonna be an exciting time as 2021 comes to a close and the new year approaches.



For many years, Global Good Networks has poured out its heart and soul into establishing an image that would represent the core of the company, which is doing good and promoting positive change in our communities. It has been a very empowering experience to have grown with an amazing team of like-minded professionals sharing the same love and commitment in making our world a better place. It has also been a pleasure serving an amazing audience and business partners that have supported Global Good Networks. We would like to express our deep gratitude to the community for your continued support through the years!



As we move forward to 2022, Global Good Networks is going through some big changes. Rick Jeffries, Co-founder of the company, is rebranding and changing the name of the brand from its marketing agency name to his personal brand, which will be utilized in representing and promoting positivity through innovation and social action online. From Global Good Networks, the brand shall now be known as Experience Rick! A brand new name, and a brand new look! Not only that, but we are introducing new content as well! Videos, live streams, product features, and many more exciting things!



Experience Rick will continue serving its audience and partners and provide the same, if not better, service and commitment that you have experienced with Global Good Networks. We will continue to promote positive change, which has always been the heart of this company. We are very excited with the new changes, and we are honored to have you change and grow with us!

The following URL's will be the new locations for the brand:

Instagram.com/ExperienceRick

Facebook.com/ExperienceRick

Twitter.com/ExperienceRick



For more information, questions, or requests, please feel free to reach out and connect with us!

