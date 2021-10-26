ETEL’s New ST Stroke Actuators Offer Higher Performance in Back-end Semiconductor Manufacturing

SAN JOSE, CA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETEL introduces two new short stroke actuators specifically for use as a unique solution for “Test and Scan” turret handlers in semiconductor manufacturing. Available in North America through parent company HEIDENHAIN, the TUCANA ST and the AQUARIUS ST are an extension of its Z line of actuators, providing users a higher control of force repeatability and better throughput during back-end semiconductor processing, thus reducing the final cost of machine ownership.

In the back-end semiconductor applications, short move and settle times as well as smooth force limitation at low force levels are key parameters that can now be fulfilled with less compromise using these new actuators. The TUCANA ST and AQUARIUS ST have been mechanically optimized with fully symmetrical and balanced design to guarantee long-term friction behavior along with avoiding unwanted move and settle variations. Both these actuators can then cope with smaller nominal forces down to 0.5 N, improve force accuracy, drastically drop the force overshoot and increase the acceleration.

The semiconductor manufacturing processes that could commonly benefit from these new ETEL ST actuators are back-end “Final Test” turret handler applications which include device handling processes which pick up, transfer, test, inspect, mark and/or place key components.

Key specifications of the TUCANA ST and AQUARIUS ST include a total stroke of up to 10mm, speeds up to 1m/s, acceleration up to 40 G, and a move & settle time of 2.8mm within ±10µm in 6.7ms. The TUCANA ST has a peak force of 68.4N along with a continuous force of 12.1N. The AQUARIUS ST has a peak force of 214N, along with a continuous force of 31.4N.

ETEL S.A. is based in Switzerland with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL (www.heidenhain.us). As a leading international supplier of direct drive and motion control components and integrated systems, ETEL supports high tech industry with linear motors, torque motors, positioning stages, and motion controllers/systems.

