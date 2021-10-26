Outlook on the Water Purifier Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Technology, Sales Channel and Region

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The water purifier in a simpler term is defined as a device used to decontaminate the water from harmful substances, chemicals, pathogens, microorganisms, and other dissolved solids and to make it portable. A recent addition to a database- titled "Global Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2026" provides an in-depth insight of the market size by value and volume, analyzes the trends on factors like by types (Counter Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount), by technology (RO, UV, Gravity Based, and Others) by Sales Channel (Online and Offline) by Region and by country.



According to the recent reports of the United Nations and the World Health Organization, every 21 seconds, a child dies annually in developing countries due to waterborne diseases caused by contaminated water drinking. This is even worse in the developing economies due to scarcity of freshwater, rapid surge in population, and rise in pollution. The diminishing quality of water is a serious health hazard globally which has given a rise in the demand for water purifiers. This is to aid the market to reach a value of more than USD 65 Billion by the end of the year 2026, while in terms of volume it is expected to grow with an anticipated CAGR of less than 10%.



Earlier, water purification only included boiling it that too specifically during the rains, to prevent any contamination. With increasing R&D, new innovations have occurred in the water purifiers and along with newer pollutants in the water body, the market is now full of choices. Some of these pollutants comprise heavy metals like zinc, lead, nickel, copper, cobalt, magnesium, cadmium, chromium, or molybdenum can cause kidney stones or blood disorders, and simply boiling the water is not the most effective solution. The purchase decision of the water purifier depends on the metal contaminants in the water and the hardness level. Considering the fact RO water purifiers are safe, cost-effective, and easy to maintain, the segment held nearly half of the market share. Even though it is the most effective purifier, requires electricity and a lot of produces a lot of wastewater, making it a questionable choice in extreme rural regions. On the other hand, the UV water purifier scores point being able to work with low electricity consumption and low maintenance cost too. The UV water purifier segment is expected to grow with an anticipated growth of 11.47%, which is yet the lowest among the type of purifiers classified on technology.



While the rural population considers the water purifier as equipment to aid them with better quality drinking water, the urban population wants to ensure that it fits well within their kitchen decor and adds up elegance. This has given a hike in the under sink purifier segment, which in 2015 was at USD 15.29 Billion. By the end of the forecasted period, the faucet water purifier type is expected to hold a share of nearly 20% in the market for the same reason. On top of it, the faucet type purifier can be an advantage in extreme rural regions as there might be one or two common water taps among few houses, and the use of such purifiers would allow them to enjoy quick access to safe drinking water cost-effectively.



Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into online and offline markets, of which offline sales channel holds an unbeatable market share of nearly 90%. This was attributed to the higher affinity of consumers, as they are perceived to be safe and sometimes allow the consumers to able to taste the water before purchase. Moreover, retail stores have the added advantage of immediate gratification, which further boosts their popularity. However, with millennials as decision-makers, it is obvious for the online sales channel to grow, expected to be reflected as a growth rate of 17% through the forecasted period. The availability at less expensive cost is a factor that drives the non-portable water purifier market growth. The penetration is to increase in the coming years due to its capability to purify and store large amounts of water.



Regionally, Asia holds the lion's share of the market, as the region is home to almost 60% of the world's population. The major countries like China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Macau are a few of the emerging markets for water purifiers. However, Latin America, along with Middle East & Africa is expected to incline in the coming years, due to the increase in the penetration level of water purifiers, and deterioration in the quality of water. The North America and Europe markets are leading towards maturity, having witnessed increased penetration and superior quality of drinking water. China, the US, and India are the top 3 countries in the global water purifier market, accounting for more than USD16 Billion in the year 2020. The renowned water purifier market players have focused on launching well-equipped products with advanced water purification technologies in these markets.



Key players in the market are: 3M, A.O. Smith Corporation, Aquatech International LLC, Brita GmbH, BWT Holding Gmbh, Coway Company Limited, Culligan International Company, EcoWater System LLC, Eureka Forbes Limited, GE Appliances, Ion Exchange LLC, Kent RO System Ltd, Kinetico Inc., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Pentair PLC, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever N.V., and Whirlpool

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definitions



4. Global Water Purifier Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value & by Volume

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Product Type

4.2.2. By Technology

4.2.3. By Sales Channel

4.2.4. By Region

4.2.5. By Country

4.2.6. By Company

5. North America Water Purifier Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value & by Volume

5.2. Market Share

5.3. US Water Purifier Market Outlook

5.4. Canada Water Purifier Market Outlook

5.5. Mexico Water Purifier Market Outlook

6. Europe Water Purifier Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value & by Volume

6.2. Market Share

6.3. Germany Water Purifier Market Outlook

6.4. UK Water Purifier Market Outlook

6.5. France Water Purifier Market Outlook

6.6. Spain Water Purifier Market Outlook

6.7. Italy Water Purifier Market Outlook

6.8. Russia Water Purifier Market Outlook

7. Asia Pacific Water Purifier Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value & by Volume

7.2. Market Share

7.3. China Water Purifier Market Outlook

7.4. Japan Water Purifier Market Outlook

7.5. India Water Purifier Market Outlook

7.6. Australia Water Purifier Market Outlook

7.7. Vietnam Water Purifier Market Outlook

7.8. Indonesia Water Purifier Market Outlook

7.9. South Korea Water Purifier Market Outlook

8. Latin America Water Purifier Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value & by Volume

8.2. Market Share

8.3. Brazil Water Purifier Market Outlook

8.4. Argentina Water Purifier Market Outlook

8.5. Columbia Water Purifier Market Outlook

9. Middle East & Africa Water Purifier Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size by Value & by Volume

9.2. Market Share

9.3. UAE Water Purifier Market Outlook

9.4. Saudi Arabia Water Purifier Market Outlook

9.5. South Africa Water Purifier Market Outlook

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges



11. Market Trends and Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Porter's Five Force Model

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. 3M

12.2.2. A.O. Smith Corporation

12.2.3. Aquatech International LLC

12.2.4. Brita GmbH

12.2.5. BWT Holding Gmbh

12.2.6. Coway Company Limited

12.2.7. Culligan International Company

12.2.8. EcoWater System LLC

12.2.9. Eureka Forbes Limited

12.2.10. GE Appliances

12.2.11. Ion Exchange LLC

12.2.12. Kent RO System Ltd

12.2.13. Kinetico Inc.

12.2.14. LG Electronic

12.2.15. Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co. Ltd

12.2.16. Panasonic Corporation

12.2.17. Pentair PLC

12.2.18. Tata Chemicals Ltd.

12.2.19. Unilever N.V.

12.2.20. Whirlpool



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. Disclaimer



