Global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market to reach $5.44 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market generated $1.25 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.44 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rapid urbanization, growth of the commercial sector, and rise in spending on home remodeling and retrofitting activities drive the growth of the global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market. However, lack of reliability in harsh weather conditions and fluctuation in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in construction of green buildings presents new opportunities in the next few years.



Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of building-integrated photovoltaic skylights stopped due to lockdown measures implemented by governments of many countries. Moreover, disruptions in supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented hindrances in manufacturing facilities.

Owing to stoppage of new construction activities in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, the demand for building-integrated photovoltaic skylights reduced considerably. However, the demand is expected to increase steadily post-lockdown.

Home remodeling and retrofitting activities were postponed to avoid possibility of cross-contamination and lack of disposable income due to job losses and salary cuts.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market based on type, application, construction, and region.



Based on type, the crystalline panel segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the thin film panel segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.



Top Manufacturers:

Leading players of the global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market analyzed in the research include EnergyGlass, Kaneka Corporation, ClearVue Technologies Limited, Onyx Solar Group LLC, ML System S.A., Polysolar Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Wuxi Suntech Power Co Ltd., Super Sky Products Enterprises LLC, and Solaria Corporation.

