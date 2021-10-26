Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix Names Dr. Joseph Wong Medical Director

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix, which will open its doors at the end of the year, today announced Joseph Wong, MD, as its new Medical Director. Dr. Wong will manage each patient's medical rehabilitation plan of care to effectively transition them from their initial diagnosis through acute care and rehabilitation and ultimately back to their community.



Dr. Wong specializes in the treatment of stroke, traumatic brain injury, and spinal cord injury. He is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and also specialty certified in electrodiagnostics. He has published topics in multiple medical journals and is currently a reviewer for The Journal of Spinal Cord Injury.

"I am honored to serve as the Medical Director for Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix and build the rehabilitation services needed in the Phoenix community," said Dr. Wong.

Most recently, Dr. Wong has been serving the Phoenix community as a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician. He received his bachelor's degree in bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania, followed by a master's degree in business administration from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. He also obtained his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of medicine and completed his residency at Stanford University.

About Reunion Rehab Hospital Phoenix

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix, located in downtown Phoenix, is designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At this state-of-the-art Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital, our clinical team will embrace new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational, or cognitive disorders a positive outcome and an opportunity to return to their active lives. The 48-bed Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix will bring more than 100 full-time jobs to the area. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43be016e-d950-4f56-b474-0b79658fc11d