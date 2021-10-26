ALL G ESSENTIALS Formulates Tranquil-Z and Enters $70B Dollar Sleep Aid Industry

Tampa, Fla, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALL G ESSENTIALS, a lifestyle brand and US based manufacturing company with a mission in formulating personal care products by combining science +love announced Monday October 25th, 2021, that the company will introduce an organic, all-natural-ingredient sleep product, Tranquil-Z Sleep Gummies into the market alongside 100+ consumer product portfolio.

One of the key ingredients of the superior quality sleep aid gummy, Passionflower, recently earned the seal of GRAS (generally recognized as safe) from the FDA. This certification is meaningful when it comes to products related to promoting wellness and health. Tranquil-Z offers consumers unique sleep support with the added benefit of no grogginess (an effect often experienced with other consumer sleep aids.) ALL G ESSENTIALS is expecting sales in this product category to soar over the next 3 to 5 months. Early interest inquiries are already mounting through the “coming soon” queue on the ALL G ESSENTIALS website.

As the workday seems to get longer and nights get shorter, trends show consumers are investing in their sleep with the intent of keeping their health & wellness at the forefront. The main ingredients in the Tranquil-Z proprietary blend are Passionflower, L-Theanine and Melatonin. Passionflower has undergone a number of clinical studies that have pointed towards possible sleep benefits. Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata), a key ingredient in Tranquil-Z, is considered to deliver an herbal calming effect and has been used in other products within the $70B dollar sleep industry.

The many lifestyle products brought to you by ALL G ESSENTIALS have been praised due to their effectiveness while still certifying all-natural, non-GMO, and Gluten Free ingredients for their customers. Tranquil-Z Sleep Gummies are specifically tailored for individuals seeking a sleep support supplement with organic ingredients. “Our medical team has worked tirelessly to create a sleep gummy that is all-natural, organic and effective. Tranquil-Z is available without a prescription, so you can get back to restful, satisfying sleep without the side affects you might experience with other sleep aids,” said Dr. Brian Szabo, Medical Director of ALL G ESSENTIALS.

ABOUT ALL G ESSENTIALS

For years ALL G ESSENTIALS has been a leading innovator and manufacturer in delivering a variety of superior health and lifestyle personal care products worldwide. ALL G ESSENTIALS products fit their mission to provide quality, all-natural products like Tranquil-Z formulated and focused on delivering wellness benefits. Every product the company manufactures provides a Certificate of Analysis conducted by independent laboratories to ensure the brand quality and integrity ALL G customers have come to know and trust. Tranquil-Z sleep gummies will be available for purchase in October 2021 on both TranquilZ.com and ALLGESSENTIALS.com.