Vendasta acquires CalendarHero in ‘Made in Canada’ deal

Saskatoon, CANADA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendasta, the leading end-to-end platform for companies selling digital solutions to local businesses, today announced the strategic acquisition of AI-powered meeting and appointment scheduler CalendarHero.

The deal marks an important milestone in the company’s strategic growth plan, which aims to accelerate the development of its platform for the benefit of its partners and their small- and medium-sized business (SMB) clients around the world.

“We are proud and excited to welcome CalendarHero to our team,” said Vendasta CEO Brendan King. “Appointments and scheduling are critical components for so many businesses. This outstanding technology will not only benefit our partners and their business clients it will accelerate our product roadmaps and allow us to work alongside CalendarHero’s wonderful group of innovators.”

The CalendarHero acquisition brings more than 100,000 users into the Vendasta ecosystem, most of whom are business owners.

“Joining Vendasta is a great next step for our team”, said Roy Pereira, founder of CalendarHero. “The platform’s massive customer base and impressive growth, combined with our industry-leading scheduling technology is a clear win for both companies and our customers.”

This spring, Vendasta announced a $119.5 million capital raise led by New York-based Lugard Road Capital, joined by Nicola Wealth, the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF), and a set of existing investors. It was the largest information and communication technology (ICT) venture capital round in Canadian Prairie history. The platform company is evaluating other acquisitions in support of growth plans set in motion by the financing round.

CalendarHero available in Vendasta Marketplace

Partners can now activate CalendarHero from the Vendasta Marketplace for their use and can begin selling the software to their SMB clients.

"We've worked hard to build the most comprehensive scheduling solution to support small businesses and customer-facing teams in today's climate," said Pereira. "Vendasta's partners and their clients will soon be able to automate their complete scheduling workflow in one dedicated platform."

Vendasta partners and their local business clients can replace slow, traditional scheduling with a smart meeting and appointment workflow built for sales, marketing, and customer success, allowing them to:

Offer self-booking and online payment for appointments or events

Reduce no-shows and quickly prepare for meetings with automated reminders

Customize calendar availability for different meetings through powerful templates

Find the best time for one-on-one and group meetings without the back and forth

Easily convert prospects into bookings

Seamlessly route meetings to available team members

Automate meeting-related tasks with more than 60 app integrations

Future integrations

A full Vendasta platform integration is in development. As a result, partners can anticipate CalendarHero functionalities to work seamlessly with acquisition tools and Vendasta’s existing CRM. More details will be announced as they are available.

Small and medium businesses can sign up for the scheduling software directly. Existing CalendarHero users will continue enjoying the experience they have come to expect.

To explore the full platform and start selling CalendarHero to local business clients, sign up for Vendasta’s 14-day free trial.

About Vendasta

At Vendasta, our core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta’s technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Our end-to-end platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to their digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 60,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than 5.5 million SMBs worldwide. Learn more at www.vendasta.com.

About CalendarHero

CalendarHero is award-winning automated scheduling software that transforms traditional meeting scheduling into a faster, efficient, and effortless experience for businesses. CalendarHero allows customers to schedule one-on-one, remote, and group meetings without any back-and-forth emails. More than a scheduling link, the company's innovative scheduling technology includes dynamic scheduling options such as a web-based scheduler and AI-powered meeting assistant, seamless collaboration for remote and in-person teams, and more than 60 integrations with leading work apps. CalendarHero's customers can create custom meeting templates, streamline online event scheduling, and optimize lead forms and websites to pre-qualify leads, boost bookings, and win more clients. CalendarHero was founded in 2016 in Toronto, Canada. To learn more, visit www.calendarhero.com.

