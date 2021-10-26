Rollease Acmeda Appoints Synergy Electrical Sales as Rep for NYC, Philadelphia, and New Jersey

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rollease Acmeda, a global leader in the window covering industry, has announced the appointment of Synergy Electrical Sales to represent the organization in New York Metro, Eastern Pennsylvania, and New Jersey markets as its first manufacturer's representative focused on selling into the commercial markets.

The appointment of Synergy signals a further expansion into the commercial window coverings markets, with a focus on specifying Rollease Acmeda's differentiated products and systems through the design community. Rollease Acmeda has successfully established a presence in the design communities over the past few years; the appointment of Synergy will expand those efforts immensely.

"We couldn't be happier to work with Synergy Electrical Sales and appointing them to represent us for these important geographical markets," said Mike Schratz, VP of Sales & Marketing - Americas for Rollease. "Having our popular roller shade commercial products specified into commercial projects will be the core focus for us in bringing Synergy on board."

"Rollease Acmeda's breadth of high-quality products complements and strengthens the intelligent natural lighting control story that Synergy proudly conveys to specifiers across our geography," noted Hagen Denton, Principal, Architectural Design Solutions for Synergy.

"This partnership optimally positions our architectural sales team to support the design community with an expanded portfolio and additional local resources. We look forward to working with Rollease Acmeda to ensure we have a commercial solution for every window application."

The announcement of Synergy Electrical Sales representing Rollease Acmeda in the commercial marketplace follows the recent announcement of a new commercial solar screen fabric line, Kleenscreen, which also targets this sector. Rollease Acmeda is focused on innovative new commercial projects that will be arriving in the months to come.

About Rollease Acmeda:

Rollease Acmeda innovates, designs, and manufactures window covering hardware components and systems, manual and automated, as well as specialty fabrics for use in both commercial and residential applications. Rollease Acmeda is the largest independent engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window covering industry. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Rollease Acmeda has a global team of over 250 employees and distribution facilities spanning the USA, Australia, and Europe, serving thousands of customers in over 40 countries around the world. To learn more about the company, visit rolleaseacmeda.com

About Synergy Electrical Sales:

Synergy Electrical Sales was founded in 2001 when three family companies converged to create a stronger and more effective agency for their clients. Synergy quickly rose to become a market leader by emphasizing team selling, and carefully developing the diverse skillsets of their leadership team and employees. Their geography now extends from Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware to the Greater New York City area including Northern New Jersey. https://www.synergyelectricalsales.com/

Media Contact

Ciara Sachkowsky

Content Marketing Specialist

203-490-6791

ciara.sachkowsky@rolleaseacmeda.com

