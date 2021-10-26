BC Engineers and Geoscientists Recognized With Professions’ Highest Honours

BURNABY, British Columbia , Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From designing seismic resilient infrastructure, to understanding BC’s unique geological profile, to creating innovative technology and teaching methods, professional engineers and geoscientists continuously work in the public interest, often behind the scenes without much recognition or fanfare.



Annually, Engineers and Geoscientists BC celebrates the exemplary professional, technical, and community contributions made by these professionals through the President’s Awards. These awards honour seven recipients who are committed to improving and protecting the health and well-being of British Columbians every single day.

“We are very pleased to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of these inspiring professionals,” said Heidi Yang, P.Eng., CEO of Engineers and Geoscientists BC. “This year’s recipients stand out for their consistent dedication to public safety and for their important contributions to the professions, both at home and abroad.”

The award recipients, their respective category, and city of residence are listed below:

PRESIDENT’S AWARDS:

C. J. Westerman Memorial Award – Ross Beaty, P.Geo. (Bowen Island, BC)

Ross is a leader in the international mining and renewable energy industries. Throughout his exemplary 47-year career, Ross has been driven by his passion for people, communities, and nature, bringing together the worlds of mining and environmentalism to demonstrate that the two are not mutually exclusive.

R. A. McLachlan Memorial Award – Marg Latham, P.Eng. (Sidney, BC)

Marg is a pioneer and trailblazer in construction management and organizational quality management. Through her company, Aqua Libra Consulting, Marg helps organizations assess practice gaps and develop Professional Practice Management Plans to improve professional practice and public safety.

Meritorious Achievement Award – Don Furseth, P.Eng. (Vancouver, BC)

Don is the co-founder and director of Ideon Technologies, a global pioneer in cosmic-ray muon tomography that advances low-impact mining by providing valuable intelligence to those who explore beneath the earth’s surface.

D. C. Lambert Professional Service Award – Dirk Nyland, P.Eng. (View Royal, BC)

Dirk has been a tireless advocate for promoting engineering best practices and raising awareness about the need to adapt critical transportation infrastructure to the impacts of climate change.

Community Service Award – Wayne Wolverton, P.Eng. (Nanaimo, BC)

Wayne is a passionate volunteer who has shared his multi-disciplinary talents in support of the Barnabus Family Ministries and the Camp Homewood Sailing Program.

Teaching Award of Excellence – Dr. Stephanie Willerth, P.Eng. (Victoria, BC)

Stephanie developed western Canada’s first biomedical engineering program at the University of Victoria, which has been accredited by the Canadian Engineering Accreditation Board since 2016.

Young Professional Award – Dr. Connor Langford, P.Eng. (North Vancouver, BC)

Connor’s expertise in geological engineering has made several challenging projects possible, including Metro Vancouver’s Capilano Main No.5 Stanley Park Water Supply Tunnel, the Coquitlam Intake Tower, and the Seattle Ship Canal Water Quality Project.

OTHER AWARD WINNERS:

Engineers and Geoscientists BC also recognized recipients of the Sustainability Award, Environmental Award, Mentor of the Year Award, and Forest Engineering Award of Excellence:

Sustainability Award – Wilden Living Lab (Kelowna, BC)

The Wilden Living Lab investigates how innovative materials and technologies can address energy-performance-based code requirements for new building construction.

Environmental Award – Kemess Selen-IX Plant (Northern BC)

The Kemess Selen-IX Plant is the first industrial-scale water treatment plant in the world to utilize the Selen-IX process technology to remove the selenate form of selenium from mine-influenced waters.

Mentor of the Year Award – Dr. Hamid Ghanbari, P.Eng. (Richmond, BC)

Hamid has demonstrated excellence in leadership and support of future professional engineers through Engineers and Geoscientists BC’s Mentoring Program.

Forest Engineering Award of Excellence – Lee Deslauriers, P.Eng., RFP (Campbell River, BC)

Lee has demonstrated excellence, cooperation, and leadership in forest engineering. This award is jointly sponsored by Engineers and Geoscientists BC and the BC Forest Professionals.

For biographies of the award winners and more information on Engineers and Geoscientists BC’s awards program, visit egbc.ca/awards.

