Innovaccer Helps Providers Improve Value-Based Care Performance with Enhanced Population Health Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, unveiled the next generation of its industry-leading Population Health Analytics solution . Now available on the InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud, the new solution helps risk-based providers improve care management and delivery with AI-enhanced predictive analytics; performance assessments and benchmarking; and comprehensive, customizable dashboards that drive evidence-based decisions in real-time.

Among Innovaccer Population Health Analytics' latest features: an advanced risk-adjustment algorithm that helps organizations identify and close care gaps, and ensure complete and accurate coding. The algorithm also helps providers improve health outcomes at scale by stratifying populations into clinical cohorts and driving evidence-based decision-making at the point of care. Providers can also effortlessly evaluate cost and utilization, and instantly compare their performance against regional and national averages using reliable population-specific benchmarks.

"Predictive analytics and tailored patient interventions have incredible potential to optimize healthcare costs for older adults, better manage risk, and improve population health in home and community settings," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Risk-based providers need accurate and timely insights into patient cohorts, and to track utilization and trends, so they can implement measures to improve care quality and patient satisfaction—and that's precisely what our latest Population Health Analytics solution empowers them to do. It's another advance in our mission to improve healthcare outcomes through the power of accessible, interoperable, and unified patient data."

Indeed, Innovaccer earned the Best in KLAS in 2021 award in Population Health Management for its PHM suite on the Innovaccer Health Cloud, of which the enhanced Population Health Analytics solution is a key component. The highest-rated PHM vendor in the report, Innovaccer was the "segment winner" with a score of 93.3 and the only vendor to achieve a perfect score of 100% in the crucial "Keeps All Promises" index.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

