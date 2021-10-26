Bianchi Rebranding to Reconnect With Customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bianchi®, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, today announced a new website and logo to celebrate a new epoch for Bianchi Leather. The evolution of the storied brand highlights Bianchi's reputation for reliability and innovation, and its renewed commitment to gun owners who carry every day.

"Bianchi is a pillar in the firearms industry," said Brad Williams, President of The Safariland Group. "Since its founding in 1958, Bianchi has been the benchmark for leather holsters. Now Bianchi is adding to our line to meet the needs of both experienced and new gun owners. We're bringing back the spirit of innovation in leather, expanding our catalog to include more EDC fits, and refining the classic carry designs that have won devoted fans in the law enforcement and tactical communities and are bringing Bianchi's potential to a wider audience—to anyone who wants to live life protected."

The revitalization of the Bianchi Leather brand has inspired a new, dedicated website: www.bianchileather.com. The site will offer a streamlined way for customers to find the perfect fit for their firearms. The new site will be the hub for Bianchi customer service, social connection, and will showcase stories from a diverse group of people highlighting the ways Bianchi products support their lifestyle, from firearms experts, outdoorsmen and women, and allied brand partners.

To mark this moment in the celebrated history of the brand, Bianchi has refreshed its logo. The new mark pays homage to Bianchi's foundational commitment to public servants, its roots in the American West, and the potential that the brand offers for those who carry concealed or in the field. Bianchi holsters provide confidence for those who demand performance, unfailing reliability, and flawless functionality. Bianchi builds holsters for those who choose to explore boldly and live life protected.

About Bianchi

Bianchi® has been a leading producer of holsters and accessories for the concealment, sporting, law enforcement and military markets worldwide for over 60 years. Bianchi's premier leather products are known for their time-proven designs, quality and longevity. Bianchi is a part of The Safariland Group family of brands. For more information, visit www.bianchileather.com.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group's mission, "Together, We Save Lives®", is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC. For more information about The Safariland Group, please visit www.safariland.com .

