Safariland's 575 GLS™ Pro-Fit IWB Holster Awarded Guns & Ammo Holster of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safariland®, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional, and outdoor markets, is proud to announce that the 575 GLS Pro-Fit IWB Holster has been selected as Holster of the Year by Guns & Ammo Magazine. This inside-the-waistband holster design was chosen for the award by editors, contributors, and staff of the magazine.

"Safariland is honored to receive this accolade from Guns & Ammo," said Eric Gasvoda, Vice President and General Manager for the Safariland Group duty gear division. "The 575 GLS is designed specifically for everyday carry and provides rapid access and secure retention for compact pistols. Receiving the Guns & Ammo Holster of the Year award is a testament to the dedication and innovation Safariland continues to bring to its customers."

"Safariland's 575 holster is versatile and features a Grip Lock System that secures the holstered firearm," said Guns & Ammo editors. "It's designed to fit multiple firearms with a fully adjustable cant and provides a deep concealment for a variety of pistols. During Guns & Ammo's evaluation, we found that Safariland succeeded in producing a slim, efficient holster that combines safety with comfort and ease-of-use."

"The low cut and compact design allowed for a quick draw and was functional for both left and right-handed users," they added. "This holster is durable and has under the belt and over the belt options allowing for a comfortable, user-focused carry."

The 575 GLS Pro-Fit IWB holster is designed with two belt-loop options and constructed of a proprietary nylon blend for durability. The holster is non-abrasive to firearm finishes and is comfortable to wear. In addition to its retention abilities, the 575 accommodates a wide range of slide-mounted optics.

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group's mission, "Together, We Save Lives®", is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

