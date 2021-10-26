Worldwide Industrial Burner Industry to 2025 - Increasing Installation of Industrial Boilers is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Burner Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the industrial burner market and it is poised to grow by $198.35 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report on the industrial burner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing installation of industrial boilers and associated subsystems.
The industrial burner market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The industrial burner market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Food and beverages
- Chemicals and petrochemicals
- Power generation
- Pulp and paper
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increasing focus on reducing emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial burner market growth during the next few years.
The report on industrial burner market covers the following areas:
- Industrial burner market sizing
- Industrial burner market forecast
- Industrial burner market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial burner market vendors that include Alzeta Corp., Andritz AG, Baltur Spa, Bloom Engineering Inc., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Oilon Group Oy. Also, the industrial burner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chemicals and petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alzeta Corp.
- Andritz AG
- Baltur Spa
- Bloom Engineering Inc.
- Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koch Industries Inc.
- Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Oilon Group Oy
10. Appendix
