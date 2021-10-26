NanoVeda Sleep Oral Strips are Just What a Sleepless America Needs

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans need a good night’s sleep.

Approximately 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep problems.

“Sleep disorders cause major problems in American society,” said Rakshit Mehta, founder of the Swiss-based NanoVeda health and wellness company. “Lack of sleep increases risks from accidents, impairment of work or school performance, and negatively impacts your mental health and can lead to diabetes and heart disease.

“Lack of sleep is a serious problem in America today,” Mehta added.

Mehta said people should try NanoVeda’s easy to take oral strips that melt in the mouth instead of hard-to-swallow pills, tablets, or yucky-tasting syrups. NanoVeda’s Sleep Strips with Valerian + Melatonin is a safe and effective option for people who experience trouble sleeping.

“Our Sleep Strips with Valerian + Melatonin, which are clinically tested, have 100 percent natural ingredients that work in sync with your body’s natural mechanism,” Mehta added.

NanoVeda's Sleep Strips use Valerian, a plant-based and non-habit-forming ingredient, to avoid the heavy head people feel in the morning when they use standard Melatonin products.

“With NanoVeda strips, we offer a smarter way to health by making it easy to take your pills without taking pills,” Mehta said. “Just peel, place a strip on your tongue, and the nutrients and ingredients are quickly absorbed into your body because of the advanced nanotechnology we use.”

NanoVeda took modern Swiss nanotechnology and combined it with 1,000 years of Ayurveda alternative medicine to create the oral strips. NanoVeda products use the patented ThinkSol Technology, an innovative nanotechnology, that converts ingredients into fine nanoparticles, which are rapidly dissolved and absorbed in the body.

In addition to the Sleep Strips, NanoVeda has developed the following oral strips, which do not require water:

NanoVeda Curcumin Strips, which contains curcumin, is the most active ingredient in Turmeric.

NanoVeda Ashwagandha Strips, which contains Ashwagandha, an ancient medicinal herb.

NanoVeda Iron Strips

NanoVeda Energy Strips

NanoVeda Probiotics Strips

NanoVeda Immune

With no risk of choking that people have when they take pills or tablets, NanoVeda oral strips are tasty with natural fruit flavors.

“People need a good night’s sleep,” Mehta said. “Our strips help you fall into a deep sleep.”

To purchase NanoVeda oral strips, visit the NanoVeda Amazon Store.

Attachments