Dark Fiber Market Expected to Hit USD 9.3 Billion by 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 11.0% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Dark Fiber Market information by Fiber Type, by Network Type, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.0% by 2026.

Market Scope:

Dark fibers are unused or unlit fibers that are part of the fiber optic cable system used in connecting devices, data centers, companies, and people. The dark fiber market has taken off owing to large scope for internet and requirement for dense coverage in business hubs. The global dark fiber market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers new communication networking technologies and its role in the industry for the forecast period. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and its cascading effects on the market has been explored at depth.

Dominant Key Players on Dark Fiber Market Covered are:

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Sorrento Networks

Vikram Group

Landmark Dividend LLC

NexGen Networks

Consolidated Communications

UFINET

Microscan

Sterlite Power

Windstream Intellectual Property Services LLC.

Unite Private Networks

FirstLight

GTT Communications Inc.

Crown Castle

DEPL

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10514

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

Advantages of Dark Fiber to Drive Market Demand

Dark fiber provides control over your network and allows it to scale to higher capacities. The growing applications of edge computing, big data, and nee technologies can drive market growth. Deployment of 5G networks and huge demand for seamless connectivity can propel market demand. Investments in infrastructure and auctions for spectrum licenses can provide opportunities for growth. Surge in 5G networks and 5G dependent smartphones can bode well for the market.

Expansion of Telecom Industry to be Opportune to Dark Fiber Market

The telecom industry is likely to expand owing to huge demand for internet services and consumption of data for conferences, meetings, and online education. Change in offerings, installation of towers, and efforts in increasing network capacity can drive market demand. Rapid pace of industrialization and establishment of commercial parks can be prime opportunities for the market. Dark fiber can be used in crafting new network routes and enhance security while complying to new government regulations.

Risks in Installation to Limit Dark Fiber Market Growth

The high risks in installations of dark fiber as well as types of cables to be used can increase installation costs. Large number of redundant circuits and focus on network traffic can increase expenditure of 5G networks and limit market growth.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Dark Fiber Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dark-fiber-market-10514

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

Single Mode Fiber to Lead in Global Market

By fiber type, the global dark fiber market has been divided into single mode and multi-mode. The single mode segment is set to dominate market demand owing to less instances of signal losses and deployment of 5G networks.

Long-haul Networks to Capture Major Market Share

By network type, the global dark fiber market has been divided into metro and long-haul. The long-haul segment can generate higher revenues owing to higher capacity for carrying data and use of minimum repeaters.

Government Sector to be Biggest Market End-user

Depending on its applications, the dark fiber market is split into healthcare, BFSI, IT & telecom, government, oil & gas, military & aerospace, and others. The government application is expected to capture a large market share owing to need for seamless connectivity to assure functioning of all departments. Governments can invoke use of dark fiber to ensure connectivity of networks by stimulating regional demand, supporting the workforce, and boosting innovation in various practices. For instance, the U.K. government is planning to digitally transform its ports to ensure connectivity with smaller ports and yield higher returns.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10514

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead in Global Market Share

North America will lead in the global dark fiber market owing to huge demand for seamless connectivity from IT & telecom, government, BFSI, and military & aerospace sectors. Huge demand for mobile data services and laying down of fiber network cables for connecting remote areas can drive regional market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Dark Fiber Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negligible effect on the dark fiber market owing to huge demand for uninterrupted connectivity in enterprises. The huge demand for OTT platforms during remote working is evidence for the huge potential of the market. Recently, Telecom Italia intends to increase installation numbers of dark fiber by state-governed Infratel Italia to provide internet services in eight provinces of Italy.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10514

Industry News

Colt Technology Services Group is offering services of dark fiber connectivity for supporting mobile backhaul of 5G networks.

Industry Trends:

Establishment of data centers as well as development of smart cities can be a prime opportunity to the dark fiber market. The scope for seamless connectivity and higher data speed owing to various applications for smart devices will drive market growth. This is evident with Netwise, a UK company, opening new data centers in London to cater to growing demand of clients. It is deemed to collaborate with Zayo Group to attain connectivity through dark fiber routes. Interconnections with existing network nodes to provide seamless internet services is the main objective of the company.

New technologies like dense wave multiplex divisioning (DWMD) to split the light in various wavelengths of spectrum can enhance the service offerings of network providers. Leasing of internet services by organizations can provide new opportunities to the dark fiber market.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter