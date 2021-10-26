New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nisin Market By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177772/?utm_source=GNW

In commercial settings, it is utilized as a food preservative. Nisin is heavily utilized in the processed food industry in the products such as canned food, dairy products, and meat products with an aim to enhance the shelf life of the food products. Moreover, the demand for Nisin is boosted by the increment in the health-conscious consumers and surging awareness regarding organic ingredients in food & beverages. In addition, the growth of the global nisin market would be boosted by the growing awareness of easily digestible bacteriocin, which is considered non-toxic in nature.



The living standard is constantly evolving due to the growing disposable income in the developed countries. In addition, the demand for quality and nutritional food has witnessed a surge because of the growing urbanization, growing working population, and hectic & busy lifestyle of individuals as they do not have enough time to prepare food in a manual manner. Products like instant noodles, dairy products, frozen meals, soft drinks, packaged snacks, energy drinks, and baked food are considered as essential components of our day-to-day life. The demand for nisin for food preservatives would boost because of the surging food & beverages products as these foods have several additives and preservations to enhance the shelf life of the products, maintain the quality, and cut down the spoilage by different kinds of microorganisms.



COVID-19 Impact



The global Nisin market is witnessing the pre-COVID scenario and the market would exhibit a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the V-shaped recovery in various emerging countries. In addition, the global food sector would witness some changes in 2021 because of the higher awareness of the consumers in choosing the food items. This increased preference towards regenerative, sustainable, plant-based food and demand for foods and beverages with immunity-boosting substances is boosting the demand & growth of these products and their constituents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Do It Yourself (DIY) trend has witnessed massive popularity and this trend would remain the same even during 2021.



Due to the constantly changing market scenario, organizations are shifting their views on expanding beyond the conventional markets. Along with increasing the number of applications, launching the latest product portfolios, the majority of the food and beverage organizations are trying to explore domestic as well as global markets.



Market Growth Factors:



Increment in the consumers’ preference toward Clean Label Products



The demand for clean label ingredients is anticipated to be fueled by the surge in the consumers’ preference about the health advantages of products having natural ingredients and high support from multinational ingredient manufacturing companies for the production of these products. Therefore, the requirement for natural food preservatives that helps to enhance the shelf-life of products such as Nisin is also increasing.



Prevention of food spoilage



The prevention of food spoilage is considered extremely crucial in the worldwide food industry, and the surge in the usage of processed food has launched preservatives like nisin, which is contributing to the growth of the global nisin market. Bio preservatives like nisin are incorporated in a broad variety of food and beverage products to restrict the development of damaging microbes.



Market Restraining Factor:



Availability of substitutes



Nisin, being a food preservative displays various advantages; however, the demand & growth of the nisin is expected to slow down by the huge availability of substitutes in the global markets. There are many other food preservatives that are available in the market which are low in price and have high availability across the world. This factor is acting as a significant barrier to the development of the global nisin market.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics & Personal Care. Nisin is a highly preferred and beneficial preservative for processed cheese, where generally, the heat treatment processes of pasteurization do not destroy all the spores. The absence of Nisin application is expected to result in the outgrowth of these spores and recreation of gas and off-flavors and possible liquefaction of the solid cheeses and other dairy items.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Powder and Liquid. The Powder market dominated the Global Nisin Market by Type in 2020, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2027. The Liquid market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.3% during (2021 - 2027).



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The presence of major makers of Nisin in the region is aiming to capture a substantial revenue share of the regional market. Factors such as growing disposable income and constantly increasing population are responsible for the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growth of the regional market is also fueled by the fast urbanization in various Asian economies like India and China.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Merck Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Galactic (Finasucre), HANDARY S.A., MAYASAN A.S., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Siveele B.V., and Cayman Chmeical Company, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Food & Beverages



• Pharmaceuticals



• Cosmetics & Personal Care



By Type



• Powder



• Liquid



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



• Merck Group



• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



• Galactic (Finasucre)



• HANDARY S.A.



• MAYASAN A.S.



• Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.



• Siveele B.V.



• Cayman Chmeical Company, Inc.



