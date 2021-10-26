New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Macadamia Nuts Market By Processing, By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177771/?utm_source=GNW

In the current period, these plants are cultivated in several countries across the world like United States (California and Hawaii states), Brazil, Bolivia, New Zealand, Malawi, Colombia, Guatemala, Israel, Kenya, China, and Costa Rica. This plant gives a valuable source of nutrition through a hard-shelled nut. These nuts are enriched with several nutrients like vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and macronutrients. Comparatively, these nuts contain more fat than traditional nuts.



The major factor propelling the growth of the macadamia nut market is the rising awareness about the health benefits offered by the product. Macadamia oil is very famous among consumers and businesses as it is made from macadamia nuts. Additionally, a significant surge is witnessed in the demand for nutritious and healthy snacks, especially among the working-class population and the millennials. Moreover, a large portion of population is reducing the consumption of non-vegetarian protein sources and is inclining towards plant-based protein sources.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, governments-imposed lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns, economies and industries faced a significant downfall. The global supply chains were disrupted, owing to the shutdown of several plants and factories, and thus, negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in the market. Several companies announced a delay in the delivery of the products and a heavy fall in the future sales of their products. Additionally, the travel bans across the world hindered partnership opportunities and business collaborations.



The macadamia nut is the favorite and most loved ingredient among confectionery products. In the past few months, the macadamia nuts market witnessed a downfall in its sales due to the lockdown imposed in various nations, particularly in Australia, as it is the largest producer of macadamia. The manufacturers of macadamia nuts operating in the Australia faced several challenges while exporting them around the world. Moreover, it is anticipated that the macadamia nuts market would witness gradual growth in the upcoming years. With the reducing number of COVID-19 cases and subsequent relaxed restrictions will increase the demand for macadamia nuts and the market is expected to review with a rapid face in future years.



Market Growth Factors:



The growing number of government initiatives



The rising demand for the macadamia nuts and the disruption in supply in the global market led to a fluctuation in the demand-supply of the macadamia nuts due to which, there is an extreme requirement for investments in the industry and initiatives from government enterprises that will act as a major factor for the growth of the macadamia nuts market.



Widespread application of processed macadamia nuts



As macadamia nuts are good for health, it has found its large application in various industries. They are utilized for both to make and as a topping on ice creams. An excessive range of ice creams made with macadamias is found in the market. In addition, they are used as an ingredient in the making of cookies, biscuits, muffins, and cakes. Additionally, they are also used in chocolates, health bars, nougats, and brittles.



Market Restraining Factor:



High cost of macadamia nuts



Macadamia nuts are considered to be the most expensive nuts across the globe. The flowering macadamia trees are mainly harvested in northeastern Australia and usually take over 8 years to start producing nuts. Thus, the nuts of this tree are harvested for a limited period of a year. Moreover, the harvesting of macadamia nuts needs a perfect climate like rich soil, warm weather to thrive, and heavy rainfall. So, regions that are unable to meet the requirements of perfect weather cannot harvest macadamia nuts.



Processing Outlook



Based on Processing, the market is segmented into Conventional and Organic. The demand for traditional macadamia nuts is fueling due to the change in the consumer preference towards healthy snacks across the world. Excluding snacks, nuts have found their applications in food items like ice-cream toppings, butter, and spreads. Various countries like Japan, Australia, and the US use nuts as an ingredient while in Europe, they are commonly consumed as snacks. In addition, the rising trend of veganism is anticipated to boost the growth of the market, this is because macadamia nuts are a direct source of plant-based protein. Thus, this factor would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecasting period.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Raw, Roasted and Coated. The raw macadamia nut segment acquired the largest market share in 2020. There is an increase witnessed in the adoption of macadamia nuts as they offer benefits that help the consumer to stay healthy. Macadamia contains high-fat content due to which it has become popular across the world.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The online segment is anticipated to display the fastest CAGR during the forecasting period. The major e-commerce portals that offer macadamia nuts products are Instacart, ShopFoodEx, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Asda Stores Limited, FreshDirect, Alibaba Group, Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon. In addition, e-commerce portals offer various value-added services to the customers like cash-on-delivery, cash-backs, and discounted prices. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the online segment during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe is the second-biggest importer of macadamia nut kernels. In addition, Europe imports a significant portion of the global macadamia nuts imports. Additionally, the quantity of imported macadamia nuts has surged in the last couple of years. However, emerging nations hold above 50% of all imports from external European countries.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hawaiian Host Group (HHML Acquisition LLC), Health and Plant Protein Group Limited, Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company, North Shore Macadamia Nut Company, Superior Nut Company, Inc., Treat Of The Day LLC (Macadamia.US), Makua Coffee Company, T.M. Ward Coffee Company, Inc. and Dr. Paulo’s Kona Coffee & Macadamia Nut Farms.



Strategies Deployed in Macadamia Nut Market



Jun-2021: Hawaiian Host, together with Uncle’s Ice Cream, launched frozen Matcha treat, which is their fifth flavor in collaboration. Through this launch, the company aimed to feature Uncle’s Japanese Matcha ice cream along with their Matcha Green Tea macadamia confections from their top Paradise Collection. The early collaboration of the companies was a huge success, thus they teamed up to introduce their latest product.



July-2020: Hawaiian Host came into partnership with UNIQLO, a Japanese casual wear designer, manufacturer, and retailer. The companies aimed to introduce a fashionable T-shirt completely for the Ala Moana Center UNIQLO. The latest UNIQLO’s short-sleeve unisex tee would display the love of consumers for the popular chocolate-covered macadamia nuts.



Jan-2020: Hawaiian Host joined hands with Uncle’s Ice Cream. Together, the companies would include the top local ingredients into their products including macadamia nut-infused sandwiches.



Feb-2018: Health and Plant Protein Group Limited took over the Royal Hawaiian Orchards (RHO) brand. Together, MacFarms LLC and RHO would be responsible for almost 65% of macadamia production in the USA. In addition, RHO would also become a major shareholder of Buderim and long term agreements that would make sure about the supply security and provenance that include the chances of establishing joint processing facilities in Hawaii.



