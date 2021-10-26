Worldwide Mobile Phone Insurance Industry to 2030 - Featuring Assurant, Asurion and AT&T Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Phone Insurance Market By Type, Coverage Type, Distribution Mode and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mobile device is one of the major categories of technology devices and often includes general term for any type of handheld computer. In addition, these devices are portable and easy to use and include tablets, e-readers, smartphones, and desktops or laptops. Furthermore, penetration of insurance for mobile devices & PCs has increased, as these technologies are mostly used by consumers on a large scale. According to TAVANT, mobile phone insurance is one of the largest business in the U.S. for phones owing to increase in spending on mobile phone insurance plans by 30 billion consumers while purchasing mobiles.



The mobile phone insurance market is expected to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period. The key factors impacting the growth of the market include increase in incident of accidental damage, phone thefts, virus infection, and device malfunction, and surge in adoption of high quality smartphones.

In addition, high replacement cost of various parts of mobile phones drives the growth of the mobile phone insurance market. Furthermore, decline in sale of mobile phones is the major restraint that hinders the growth of the market. Moreover, surge in demand for innovative products is expected to boost the market growth in the future. However, each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the overall market growth during the forecast period.



The mobile phone insurance market is segmented into type, coverage type, distribution channel, end user, and region. On the basis of type, it is classified into budget phones, mid & high-end phones, and premium smartphones. On the basis of coverage type, the market is divided into physical damage, internal component failure, theft & loss protection, and others. As per distribution mode, the market is bifurcated into offline and online. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into business and individuals. On the basis of region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the mobile phone insurance market analysis are Apple Inc., American International Group, Inc., Assurant, Inc., Asurion, AT&T Inc., AmTrust Financial, Brightstar Corp., GoCare Warranty Group, SquareTrade, Inc. and Taurus Insurance Services Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the mobile phone insurance industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mobile phone insurance market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

