First Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the period ending September 30, 2021:

For the quarter:

Net income was $16.1 million compared to $14.0 million for the same period of 2020;

Diluted net income per common share of $1.24 compared to $1.02 for the same period of 2020; and

Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 1.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The Corporation further reported results for the nine months ending September 30, 2021:

Net income was $45.6 million compared to $38.1 million for the same period of 2020;

Diluted net income per common share of $3.42 compared to $2.78 for the same period of 2020; and

Return on average assets was 1.28% compared to 1.20% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Asset quality continues to be good which has allowed us to release additional credit loss reserves which were established during the pandemic. We continue to focus on our customers and assisting them as needed as they navigate the many challenges of the ongoing pandemic.”

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2021 were $2.52 billion versus $2.77 billion for the comparable period in 2020.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2021 were $2.48 billion compared to $2.75 billion as of September 30, 2020. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans as of September 30, 2021 were $40.9 million compared to $169.6 million for the same period of 2020.

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, were $4.04 billion versus $3.59 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $449 million or 12.49%.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.03 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $3.60 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $424 million or 11.77%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $40 million from $3.99 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $46.22 at September 30, 2021, compared to $44.27 at September 30, 2020 an increase of 4.41%.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at September 30, 2021, was $594.9 million compared to $607.1 million on September 30, 2020. In the quarter the Corporation repurchased 176,293 shares of its common stock.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 10.79% at September 30, 2021, compared to 12.07% at September 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $36.0 million, compared to $36.5 million reported for the same period of 2020.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was 3.22% compared to the 3.99% reported at September 30, 2020.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2021, were $19.5 million versus $23.7 million as of September 30, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.79% as of September 30, 2021, versus 0.86% as of September 30, 2020.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $(1.50) million compared to the $4.43 million provision for the third quarter of 2020. In the first three quarters of 2020 the provision was calculated using the incurred loss basis. Beginning in the fourth quarter 2020, the provision was calculated using the current expected credit loss accounting standard.

Net Charge-Offs/Recoveries

In the third quarter of 2021 net charge-offs were $270 thousand compared to $750 thousand in the same period of 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses

In March 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic and as provided by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act the Corporation elected to delay the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. On December 31, 2020 the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13 (topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model. CECL was retrospectively adopted on January 1, 2020.

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2021, was $43.0 million compared to $27.0 million as of September 30, 2020. The increase is primarily related to the adoption of CECL. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.73% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.98% as of September 30, 2020. The allowance as of September 30, 2021 was calculated using CECL. The allowance as of September 30, 2020 was calculated using the incurred loss method.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $11.1 million and $11.7 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $28.5 million compared to $27.1 million in 2020.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 59.01% for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, versus 54.97% for the same period in 2020.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $11.4 million versus $8.6 million for the same period in 2020. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 20.07% compared to 18.47% for 2020.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. First Financial Bank N.A. is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 80 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. is a state industrial chartered financial institution operating one office in Terre Haute, Indiana. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:

Rodger A. McHargue

Chief Financial Officer

P: 812-238-6334

E: rmchargue@first-online.com





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 4,801,093 $ 4,753,308 $ 4,389,996 $ 4,801,093 $ 4,389,996 Deposits $ 4,028,636 $ 3,988,751 $ 3,604,353 $ 4,028,636 $ 3,604,353 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 2,479,910 $ 2,568,713 $ 2,753,493 $ 2,479,910 $ 2,753,493 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 42,962 $ 44,732 $ 26,960 $ 42,962 $ 26,960 Total Equity $ 594,935 $ 588,163 $ 607,095 $ 594,935 $ 607,095 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 508,618 $ 501,459 $ 519,098 $ 508,618 $ 519,098 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 4,818,880 $ 4,751,068 $ 4,379,798 $ 4,723,566 $ 4,239,866 Earning Assets $ 4,615,235 $ 4,552,581 $ 3,776,803 $ 4,523,975 $ 3,707,653 Investments $ 1,325,651 $ 1,244,551 $ 1,008,303 $ 1,234,547 $ 995,457 Loans $ 2,515,639 $ 2,619,887 $ 2,768,003 $ 2,591,939 $ 2,710,953 Total Deposits $ 4,041,441 $ 3,981,243 $ 3,592,633 $ 3,946,463 $ 3,463,263 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,223,948 $ 3,173,782 $ 2,887,575 $ 3,152,340 $ 2,828,521 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 106,936 $ 101,594 $ 108,236 $ 106,326 $ 112,290 Total Equity $ 599,011 $ 600,599 $ 603,067 $ 600,093 $ 588,095 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 36,028 $ 35,628 $ 36,531 $ 106,569 $ 108,776 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 37,134 $ 36,719 $ 37,612 $ 109,812 $ 111,983 Provision for Credit Losses $ (1,500 ) $ (2,196 ) $ 4,425 $ (3,244 ) $ 10,080 Non-interest Income $ 11,092 $ 10,931 $ 11,739 $ 31,317 $ 29,610 Non-interest Expense $ 28,459 $ 27,996 $ 27,130 $ 84,094 $ 81,567 Net Income $ 16,098 $ 16,614 $ 14,000 $ 45,589 $ 38,105 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.24 $ 1.24 $ 1.02 $ 3.42 $ 2.78 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ — $ 0.53 $ — $ 0.53 $ 0.52 Book Value Per Common Share $ 46.22 $ 45.08 $ 44.27 $ 46.22 $ 44.27 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 39.38 $ 38.31 $ 37.56 $ 39.51 $ 37.85 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 13,019 13,414 13,715 13,320 13,723

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.





Key Ratios Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.40 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.20 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 10.75 % 11.06 % 9.29 % 10.10 % 8.62 % Efficiency ratio 59.01 % 58.75 % 54.97 % 59.59 % 57.61 % Average equity to average assets 12.43 % 12.64 % 13.77 % 12.70 % 13.87 % Net interest margin (a) 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.99 % 3.24 % 4.03 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.04 % (0.02 ) % 0.11 % 0.04 % 0.15 % Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.73 % 1.74 % 0.98 % 1.73 % 0.98 % Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 220.39 % 223.46 % 113.89 % 220.39 % 113.89 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.86 % 0.79 % 0.86 % Tier 1 leverage 10.77 % 10.72 % 11.81 % 10.77 % 11.81 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 16.63 % 17.15 % 15.70 % 16.63 % 15.70 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 10,765 $ 9,430 $ 13,490 $ 10,765 $ 13,490 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,355 $ 1,202 $ 2,948 $ 1,355 $ 2,948 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 13,650 $ 14,356 $ 16,628 $ 13,650 $ 16,628 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 4,489 $ 4,460 $ 4,097 $ 4,489 $ 4,097 Other real estate owned $ 884 $ 989 $ 3,465 $ 884 $ 3,465 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 20,378 $ 21,007 $ 27,138 $ 20,378 $ 27,138 Total nonperforming assets $ 23,622 $ 24,272 $ 30,174 $ 23,622 $ 30,174 Gross charge-offs $ 1,614 $ 1,151 $ 1,998 $ 5,103 $ 6,442 Recoveries $ 1,344 $ 1,303 $ 1,248 $ 4,257 $ 3,379 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 270 $ (152 ) $ 750 $ 846 $ 3,063





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 758,120 $ 657,470 Federal funds sold 6,183 301 Securities available-for-sale 1,270,820 1,020,744 Loans: Commercial 1,457,984 1,521,711 Residential 535,855 604,652 Consumer 482,115 479,750 2,475,954 2,606,113 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 3,956 4,181 Allowance for credit losses (42,962 ) (47,052 ) 2,436,948 2,563,242 Restricted stock 14,837 14,812 Accrued interest receivable 15,963 16,957 Premises and equipment, net 63,187 62,063 Bank-owned life insurance 106,895 95,849 Goodwill 78,592 78,592 Other intangible assets 7,725 8,972 Other real estate owned 884 1,012 Other assets 40,939 37,530 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,801,093 $ 4,557,544 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 814,902 $ 732,694 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 68,920 107,764 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,144,814 2,915,487 4,028,636 3,755,945 Short-term borrowings 101,051 116,061 FHLB advances 5,902 5,859 Other liabilities 70,569 82,687 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,206,158 3,960,552 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,096,313 in 2021 and 16,075,154 in 2020 Outstanding shares-12,871,936 in 2021 and 13,558,511 in 2020 2,009 2,007 Additional paid-in capital 141,456 140,820 Retained earnings 559,693 521,103 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (1,102 ) 9,764 Less: Treasury shares at cost-3,224,377 in 2021 and 2,516,643 in 2020 (107,121 ) (76,702 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 594,935 596,992 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,801,093 $ 4,557,544





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)